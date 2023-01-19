2023 ‘Palestine Writes’ Festival Set for September 22-24 in Philadelphia, USA

Organizers have announced that tickets are now available for the second “Palestine Writes” festival, set for September 22-24, 2023, in Philadelphia.

The festival is set to take place at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, on the unceded homeland of the Lenni Lenape Nation of Turtle Island.

The first-ever Palestine Writes festival, in 2020, was digital, while the upcoming 2023 iteration will be a primarily in-person event.

According to organizers, the festival is set to include “panel discussions, presentations, book readings, workshops, music, dance, food, oral storytelling, an art exhibit, photography, and continuous children’s programming.”

The festival, the only North American literature festival dedicated to celebrating and promoting cultural productions of Palestinian writers and artists, was “born from the pervasive exclusion from or tokenization of Palestinian voices in mainstream literary institutions,” and aims to bring “Palestinian cultural workers from all parts of Historic Palestine and our exiled Diaspora together with peers from other marginalized groups in the United States.”

A program is forthcoming at the Palestine Writes website. You can also follow them on Twitter at @PalestineWrites.

