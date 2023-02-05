Sunday Submissions: Lolwe Issue 7

Lolwe, the pan-African literary magazine, has now opened submissions for its seventh issue.

They write:

Lolwe is accepting submissions for Issue 7 throughout the month of February (1-28 February 2023). The issue will be guest-edited by Bongani Sibanda (Zimbabwe), Hibaq Osman (Somalia/UK) and Filemon Iiyambo (Namibia).

We are looking for work that is bold, different, and blurs or pushes boundaries: play with form and language, ignore genre classifications, send in your fears and joys, your doubts and faiths, your curiosities and silences.