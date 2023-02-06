Nozhet El Nofous: Selected Lyrics by Nancy Mounir

At the end of 2022, NPR named Nancy Mounir’s Nozhet El Nofous one of the “11 best experimental albums of 2022.”

Reviewer Lars Gotrich writes that the album “is a conversation with the past. The Cairo-based composer and instrumentalist weaves aching arrangements around crackling recordings of 1920s Egyptian singers. In translations provided, we grasp how Mounir’s own violin, bass and piano dance seamlessly with beautiful Arabic poetry of love, torment and darkness — characters who express longing and sorrow with the same nostalgic verve of what Brazilians call saudade. The ghostly effect, however, isn’t haunting, but an empathetic hand across time.”

Here, the lyrics of four of the songs, shared by Simsara Records and award-winning translator Katharine Halls:

Taala Ya Shater ft. Naima El Masreya

Come on, bright spark, let’s take a trip

down the river

Be sweet and indulge me,

and don’t disappoint

Pass me that bottle and keep me

entertained

The mezze are fresh and I’m having a

fine time

Charm and delight me, keep my glass

overflowing

When I’m with you, precious, I could sing

the night away تعالى يا شاطر





تعالى يا شاطر .. نروح القناطر

هاودني ودينك ما تكسر لي خاطر

هات الإزازة واقعد لاعبني

دي المَزة طازة والحال عاجبني

هنيني بخفتك .. و اسقيني بذمتك

في قربك ياغالي أغني الليالي Khafif Khafif feat. Saleh Abdel Hay

Softly softly, an arrogant man

Has made my nights darker than carob

Neither quarrel nor compromise will

bring him around

But I put up with him no matter how

badly he treats me

He has a place in my heart

One look from him is enough for me

But there’s always some new

trouble brewing

Strange how he quarrels with me

without reason

I ask him to explain, to love, to care

He says “Leave me alone”

“Have some respect”

But I was destined to love him خفيف خفيف

خفيف خفيف ووراني المضروب

ليالي لون قرن الخروب .. ياما وراني

لا يجي بمسايسة ولا بخناقة

نهايته أنا مقايسة مهما اتشاقى

دا جوة قلبي مربع ونظرة منه تشبع

وكل ساعة و له ملعوب .. ياما وراني

خفيف خفيف ووراني المضروب

ليالي لون قرن الخروب .. ياما وراني

عجيبة يخاصمني من غير داعي

وأقول له فهمني حب وراعي

يقول لي مالك بيا خلاص مافيش مراعية

غرامه وعد وكان مكتوبياما وراني Wallah Testahel Ya Albi ft. Hayat Sabry

Serves you right, heart of mine

Why grow fond, when you were empty?

You’re the cause of all my sorrows

You’re the cause of what’s befallen me

When all my luck has forsaken me…

Who can I tell of my pitiful state?

If I complain of my heart and my senses

They’ll join forces against me

If I cry that love is cruel

My eyes will surely protest

What am I to do when we’re strangers to

each other?

Strangers like us are like orphans

No-one to comfort them in their sadness

So much they endure, so much

May lovers who are far apart

Never be deprived of each other

But be safely reunited again والله تستاهل يا قلبي

والله تستاهل يا قلبي .. ليه تميل ما كنت خالي

انت أسباب كل كربي

وانت أسباب ما جرى لي

إذا كان حظي ناسيني .. مين أروح له وأشكي له حالي

إن شكيت قلبي وحواسي

يعملوا مؤامرة عليا

وان بكيت الحب قاسي

تشتكي مني عينيا

أعمل ايه واحنا في غربة

والأغراب دول زي اليتامى

مين يواسيهم فى كربة

ياما بيقاسوا وياما

يارب كل من له حبيب

وطال بعاده ولا قريب

ما تحرموش منه .. وهاته له بالسلامة Ana Bas Saktalak ft. Fatma Serry

I’m keeping quiet for now

But a day will come, so just you wait

When my mind will clear

A day will come when you will beg me

Let’s see you forget me then

And I’ll play hard to get, just you wait

I’m keeping quiet for now

But a day will come, so just you wait

Soon your heart will be in agony

I’ll torment you and happily get on with

my life

You’ll beg for us to reunite but I’ll refuse

I’ll play hard to get, just you wait أنا بس ساكتة لك

أنا بس ساكتة لك .. حيجيلك يوم طوّل بالك

لما يروق عقلي وبالي

حيجيلك يوم تترجاني

وأشوف أنا إزاي تنساني

وأتقل عليك .. طوّل بالك

أنا بس ساكتة لك .. حيبجيلك يوم طوّل بالك

بكرا فؤادك يتلوع

وأكيدك قوي أنا وأتدلع

وتطلب الوصل أتمنع

وأتقل عليك .. طوّل بالك

*

Nancy Mounir is a versatile multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and composer, a key member of Egypt’s independent music scene. Mounir plays a range of instruments—including violin, piano, bass, theremin, and the traditional Egyptian bamboo flute called the kawala.

Katharine Halls is an Arabic-to-English translator and a 2021 recipient of a PEN/Heim Translation Fund Grant for her translation of Haytham El-Wardany’s Things That Can’t Be Fixed. She was awarded the 2017 Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation for her translation, with Adam Talib, of The Dove’s Necklace by Saudi author Raja Alem. The novel was also shortlisted for the 2017 Saif Ghobash Banipal Prize for Arabic Literary Translation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

