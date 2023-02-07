Launch Day for Haji Jaber’s ‘Black Foam’: A Playlist, Excerpt, Interview, & More

Today marks the English-language launch of Haji Jaber’s Black Foam, co-translated by Sawad Hussain and M Lynx Qualey, and published by AmazonCrossing.

On ArabLit:

5 Songs for the Launch of Haji Jaber’s ‘Black Foam’

Eritrean Novelist Haji Jaber: On Writing the Stories of the Falasha Jews

Author Haji Jaber & Translator Sawad Hussain Talk ‘Black Foam’

‘Tapes 3 & 4’: An Excerpt from Haji Jaber’s ‘The Spindle Game,’ tr. Raphael Cohen

More online:

Haji Jaber Selects Five Best: Novels From the Horn of Africa

An earlier excerpt from the novel, translated by Nancy Roberts

