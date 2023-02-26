Sunday Submissions: Etel Adnan Poetry Series

The University of Arkansas Press has opened submissions for its Etel Adan Poetry Series.

Every year the University of Arkansas Press accepts submissions for the Etel Adnan Poetry Series and awards the $1,000 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize to a first or second book of poetry, in English, by a writer of Arab heritage. Since its inception in 2015 the series has sought to celebrate and foster the writings and writers that make up the vibrant and diverse Arab American community, and the University of Arkansas Press has long been committed to publishing diverse kinds of poetry by a diversity of poets. The series editors are Hayan Charara and Fady Joudah, and the prize is named in honor of the world-renowned poet, novelist, essayist, and artist Etel Adnan.

Submission Requirements are as follows:

ublication history. Only first or second full-length books of poetry may be submitted. Chapbooks are not considered as a previous publication in this regard.

Length. Manuscripts must be between forty-eight and ninety pages.

Previous publication. Individual poems may have been published in chapbooks, journals, and anthologies.

Translations. Work in translation is not accepted.

Multiple submissions. No more than one manuscript per author.

Authorship. No more than one author per manuscript.

Simultaneous submissions. Manuscripts under publication consideration or prize competition elsewhere are allowed provided we are notified immediately of their acceptance.

Deadline is April 15th. Find further details here.

