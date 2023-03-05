Sunday Submissions: ALTA National Translation Prose & Poetry Awards 2023

The American Literary Translators Association has opened submissions for its separate Prose and Poetry award categories.

The American Literary Translators Association (ALTA) is a non-profit organization that supports and promotes literary translation and translators. ALTA awards five major prizes at the annual ALTA conference: the National Translation Awards in Poetry and Prose, for exceptional books of translated literature published within the previous year; the Lucien Stryk Asian Translation Prize, for an outstanding work of Asian literature published within the previous year; the Italian Prose in Translation Award (IPTA), for an exceptional work of Italian prose in English translation published within the previous year; and the Spain-USA Foundation Translation Award (SUFTA) for an exceptional work of prose by a Spanish (Spain) author published within the previous year. We also offer the ALTA Travel Fellowships for emerging translators to attend the annual conference, including the Peter K. Jansen Memorial Travel Fellowship for an emerging translator of color or a translator working from an underrepresented diaspora or stateless language.

For prose submissions, see the following guidelines:

The award-winning book and translator for 2023 will receive a $4,000 award. The publisher of the winning book will be asked to send one (1) copy of the title to ALTA.

To be eligible for the 2023 National Translation Award, the translation must be:

from any language into English

of a book-length work of fiction, literary non-fiction, drama in prose, or hybrid prose forms by a single translator or by a team of up to (but not exceeding) four collaborative translators

published anywhere in the world in 2022

For poetry submissions:

To be eligible for the 2023 National Translation Award, the translation must be:

from any language into English

of a book-length work of poetry, prose poetry, or verse drama (hybrid words welcome) by a single translator or by a team of up to (but not exceeding) four collaborative translators

published anywhere in the world in 2022

Previously only open to translators with U.S. citizenship or residency, as of the 2019 awards cycle the National Translation Awards in Poetry and Prose are open to works by translators based anywhere in the world.

For further details, see here. Submission deadline is April 17th 2023 11:59 PT.

