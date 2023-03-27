A Look at Hamdi Abu Golayyel, Bedouin Poetry, and ‘The Men Who Swallowed the Sun’

Translator Ibrahim Fawzy curates this special section on beloved and award-winning Egyptian novelist Hamdi Abu Golayyel, chronicler of Egypt’s dispossessed, and scribe of the poetry and culture of the Bedouin.

As Abu Golayyel says in his talk with Fawzy:

I’m a writer without a cause; I don’t resist injustice or oppression for example, and I believe that it’s not the burden of the novel, but that the novel is supposed to delight and entertain. Sometimes, though, I feel responsible for the Bedouins, since if I hadn’t written about them—including myself—we would have remained in the shadows.

Fawzy and Abu Golayyel also talk about the author’s work, his literary influences, and the author-translator relationship.

Read:

A Talk with Hamdi Abu Golayyel: On Bringing Bedouin Language & Culture Out of the Shadows

A Playlist for Hamdi Abu Golayyel’s ‘The Men Who Swallowed the Sun’

An excerpt of The Men Who Swallowed the Sun on the Hoopoe Fiction website

BULAQ’s “Stealing, Drug-dealing, and the Epic of Egyptian Migration.”

Extras:

Prose: An excerpt from Abu Golayyel’s Thieves in Retirement, translated by Marilyn Booth

Video: Streets and Stories: a conversation with Hamdi Abu Golayyel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

