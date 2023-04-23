Sunday Submissions: Libyan Wanderer

Malak al-Taeb has opened up calls for submissions to her blog ‘Libyan Wanderer’.

Al-Taeb writes:

After about six years of continuous writing on this platform, I am finally opening, or let’s describe it as, expanding this platform to include the voices and opinions of people from across the MENA region. It is time to give back to everyone who contributed to amplifying my work as a blogger and encouraged me through the stories I shared. Many of the stories I published were never have been possible if it wasn’t for your help; strangers, friends, and family. I cannot thank you enough.

The open submissions call remains in the experimental phase to see the number of those interested in publishing on the Libyan Wanderer and the variety of pieces submitted. After the deadline to receive the submissions, a new category on the blog will be available. It will have the work of those who successfully get their work accepted to be published. I aim to have Issues of specific themes with time, including articles and poetry, audio, videos, and poetry.

Regarding eligibility, the Libyan Wanderer accepts the work of people from the Middle East and North Africa currently or previously based in the region, expats, and those living in exile.