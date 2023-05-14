Sunday Submissions: The Markaz Review ‘Earth’ Issue

The Markaz Review has opened its call for submissions for their June 2023 ‘Earth’ Issue.

They write:

The Markaz Review seeks creative essays, short stories, art, music, film, video, and/or photography for our June EARTH issue. EARTH is our only home, but often we treat it like an orphan child, disregarding our relationship with nature and abusing the planet. We often find ourselves in dystopias, and our literature, film, and art are replete with apocalyptic visions. Can it be any other way? We welcome speculative fiction, sci-fi, environmental musings, and essays on city vs. country, the wild life vs. the urban rat race, travel stories, measures to save the planet, and coexisting with nature.

Deadlines are as follows:

Deadline to query: May 10

Copy deadline May 20.

Send questions and submissions to editor@themarkaz.org

Find further information about The Markaz Review here.

