Sunday Submissions: Gulf Coast Prize 2023

Gulf Coast has opened calls for submissions for its 2023 prize in translation.

They write:

Begun by Donald Barthelme and Phillip Lopate, Gulf Coast is the nationally-distributed journal housed within the University of Houston’s English Department, home to one of the US’s top ranked creative writing programs.g Gulf Coast is still student-run. We seek to promote and publish quality literature in our local and national communities while simultaneously teaching excellence in literary publishing to graduate and undergraduate students. While we are committed to providing a balanced combination of literary approaches and voices, all of the editorial positions are two-year terms, thus ensuring a regular turnover in the specific personality and style of the journal.

All entries will be considered for online publication, while the winner will receive $1000 and publication.

This year’s final judge will be translator Katrina Dodson.

Find further submission details here. The deadline is 31st August 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

