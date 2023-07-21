Samira Azzam’s OUT OF TIME Among 7 Books Shortlisted for 2023 Palestine Book Awards

jULY 21, 2023 — Yesterday, organizers announced the seven-book shortlist of the 2023 Palestine Book Awards, and among them was ArabLit Books’ debut title: Samira Azzam’s Out of Time, translated by Ranya Abdelrahman.

The prize, now in its twelfth year, honors and celebrates books published in English about Palestine and encourages authors and publishers to produce more books on Palestine.

This year, organizers said more than 50 books were submitted for consideration; the largest recorded in the award’s history.

The full 2023 shortlist:

Our panel of judges this year include academics, journalists, and translators: Dr Afaf Jabiri, Dr Ashjan Ajour, Feras Abu Helal, Dr Ibrahim Darwish, Prof Nur Masalha, and Sawad Hussain. This year’s winners will be announced at an event in London this November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

