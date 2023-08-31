Women in Translation Month Wrapup: Stories, Interviews, Lists, Poems, & More

This month, as in past Augusts, we focused on writing by Arab women in translation. We included new translations of stories and novel excerpts, lit lists, audio recordings of poetry, book reviews, and writers’ recommendations. We also expanded our view with a special section curated by editor Essayed Taha: Arab Women of Words: Conversations With 9 Industry Leaders.

Special section

In this special section, Essayed Taha talks to nine women in publishing about how they see their role in the publishing landscape now and in the future.

Arab Women of Words: Conversations With 9 Industry Leaders

#NineStories

We continue our “9 Stories” series, begun in 2021, with short works by women writers from Libya, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and Tunisia, in translation.

9 Short Texts by Libyan Women, in Translation

9 Short Works by Saudi Women, in Translation

Poetry

Two poems by Mona Kareem read for you in Arabic, by Mona, and in English, by translator Sara Elkamel.

Monday Poetry: Two Readings by Mona Kareem and Sara Elkamel

Other lists

Other lit lists, including a list of prison narratives by women and recommendations by Arab women writers.

Writing Their Way Out: 16 Prison Narratives by Arab Women

Women Recommending Women: 12 Arab Authors Share Their Favorites

Women in Translation Month: 10 New Books for 2023

Book excerpts

Excerpts from a range of novels and nonfictional works, including Mohammed Hanif’s new foreword to Sahar Khalifeh’s Wild Thorns.

From Enayat al-Zayyat’s ‘Love and Silence

From May Telmissany’s ‘Everyone Says I Love You’

Talks about books released in August and September, from a graphic novel to a prison novel to Iman Mersal’s genre-encompassing Traces of Enayat. The ‘Strange, Somewhat Miraculous’ Tale of Translating Lena Merhej’s ‘Yoghurt and Jam’

