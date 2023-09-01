Lit & Found: Poems by the Late Zakaria Mohammed

Palestinian poet Zakaria Mohammed passed away aged 73 on August 2, 2023. The winner of the 2020 Mahmoud Darwish Prize for Culture and Creativity, Mohammed published several novels and plays, but will be remembered above all for his thought-provoking and stylistically inventive poetry.

Iraqi novelist and poet-translator Sinan Antoon has brought eight of Mohammed’s poems into English for Jadaliyya, among them:

There is no death

There is only a tiny cloud that passes and covers your eyes

Like a friend who comes from behind and blindfolds you with his hands

There is no death

There is a black goat and a tattooed hand milking an udder

White milk fills your mouth and flows in your eyes

Again, there is no death

There is a Raspberry tree

It holds your shoulder and hurts you

because it wants to open the way for turtles

There is no death

There isn’t

at all

Read the other seven poems over at Jadaliyya, and find six more at Critical Times.

