Khaled Khalifa’s ‘No One Prayed Over Their Graves,’ tr. Leri Price, Makes 2023 NTA Longlist for Translated Literature

Today, The New Yorker announced the ten-book longlist for the 2023 National Book Awards in the translated literature category.  On the list is Khaled Khalifa’s No One Prayed Over Their Graves, as translated by Leri Price.

Khalifa and Price were previously NTA finalists in 2019, for Price’s translation of Khalifa’s Death is Hard Work.

According to organizers, the 2023 judges in this category are translators Jeremy Tiang and Geoffrey Brock, magazine co-founder Arthur Malcolm Dixon, former bookseller Cristina Rodriguez, and professor T. Denean Sharpley-Whiting.

The complete longlist is below:

Juan Cárdenas, “The Devil of the Provinces
Translated from the Spanish by Lizzie Davis
Coffee House Press

Bora Chung, “Cursed Bunny
Translated from the Korean by Anton Hur
Algonquin Books / Hachette Book Group

David Diop, “Beyond the Door of No Return
Translated from the French by Sam Taylor
Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Jenny Erpenbeck, “Kairos
Translated from the German by Michael Hofmann
New Directions Publishing

Stênio Gardel, “The Words That Remain
Translated from the Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato
New Vessel Press

Khaled Khalifa, “No One Prayed Over Their Graves
Translated from the Arabic by Leri Price
Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

Fernanda Melchor, “This Is Not Miami
Translated from the Spanish by Sophie Hughes
New Directions Publishing

Pilar Quintana, “Abyss
Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman
World Editions

Astrid Roemer, “On a Woman’s Madness
Translated from the Dutch by Lucy Scott
Two Lines Press

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, “The Most Secret Memory of Men
Translated from the French by Lara Vergnaud
Other Press