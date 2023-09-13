Khaled Khalifa’s ‘No One Prayed Over Their Graves,’ tr. Leri Price, Makes 2023 NTA Longlist for Translated Literature
Today, The New Yorker announced the ten-book longlist for the 2023 National Book Awards in the translated literature category. On the list is Khaled Khalifa’s No One Prayed Over Their Graves, as translated by Leri Price.
Khalifa and Price were previously NTA finalists in 2019, for Price’s translation of Khalifa’s Death is Hard Work.
According to organizers, the 2023 judges in this category are translators Jeremy Tiang and Geoffrey Brock, magazine co-founder Arthur Malcolm Dixon, former bookseller Cristina Rodriguez, and professor T. Denean Sharpley-Whiting.
The complete longlist is below:
Juan Cárdenas, “The Devil of the Provinces”
Translated from the Spanish by Lizzie Davis
Coffee House Press
Bora Chung, “Cursed Bunny”
Translated from the Korean by Anton Hur
Algonquin Books / Hachette Book Group
David Diop, “Beyond the Door of No Return”
Translated from the French by Sam Taylor
Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Jenny Erpenbeck, “Kairos”
Translated from the German by Michael Hofmann
New Directions Publishing
Stênio Gardel, “The Words That Remain”
Translated from the Portuguese by Bruna Dantas Lobato
New Vessel Press
Khaled Khalifa, “No One Prayed Over Their Graves”
Translated from the Arabic by Leri Price
Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers
Fernanda Melchor, “This Is Not Miami”
Translated from the Spanish by Sophie Hughes
New Directions Publishing
Pilar Quintana, “Abyss”
Translated from the Spanish by Lisa Dillman
World Editions
Astrid Roemer, “On a Woman’s Madness”
Translated from the Dutch by Lucy Scott
Two Lines Press
Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, “The Most Secret Memory of Men”
Translated from the French by Lara Vergnaud
Other Press