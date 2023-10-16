An Open Letter in Support of Adania Shibli’s ‘Minor Detail’ and Palestinian Literary Voices

These recent, terrible days have seen — in several European countries — a closing-off and shutting down of cultural events that bring forward Palestinian art, voices, and stories.

There was the mayor of Choisy-le-Roi’s halt of the staging of the play “And Here I Am,” written by by Hassan Abdulrazzak, based around the coming-of-age story of actor-director Ahmed Tobasi, born in Jenin during the first intifada. There was the stopping of the book launch for A Day in the Life of Abed Salama in London, stopped for “security concerns.”

And at the Frankfurt Book Fair — the largest and most important international book fair, set to run October 18-23 — has closed off space for Adania Shibli and her novel Minor Detail while simultaneously issuing a statement that they stood “with complete solidarity on the side of Israel,” and that they wanted to make Jewish and Israeli voices “especially visible at the fair.”

In response to the closing of space for Palestinian literary voices, the wrongful claim that Adania Shibli was consulted about this decision, the attacks on Shibli’s novel in the German press, we organized a letter of support for Adania Shibli, for Minor Detail, and for the importance of Palestinian literary voices at Frankfurt Book Fair and beyond. In the last two days, it has been circulated mostly from email account to email account and has received more than 600 signatures, including Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah and International Booker-winning Olga Tokarczuk; Booker Prize winners Anne Enright, Richard Flanagan and Ian McEwan; 2021 winner of the Litprom prize Pilar Quintana and 2015 winner Madeleine Thien; dozens of publishers and literary agents; as well as many concerned writers from around the globe.

The letter opens:

Read the rest of the letter at the LA Times website.

There are more than 600 signatories, and we want to honor the participation and solidarity of every person on the list. Apologies to everyone whose letters of support are still in our inboxes; we will be adding more as we can.

The letter is signed by:

MINOR DETAIL TEAM

Rana Idriss, Dar al-Adab, Arabic publisher of Minor Detail

Ana Paula Hisayama, Todavia, Brazilian publisher of Minor Detail

Chris de Jong, Koppernik, publisher of Minor Detail in the Netherlands

Daniel Álvarez, Hoja de Lata Editorial, Spanish publisher of Minor Detail

Laura Sandoval, publisher, Hoja de Lata Editorial, Asturies

Djûke Poppinga, Dutch translator of Minor Detail

Elisabeth Jaquette, English translator of Minor Detail

Elisabetta Sgarbi, publisher, La Nave di Teseo, Italian publisher of Minor Detail

Günther Orth, German translator of Minor Detail

Salvador Peña Martín, Spanish translator of Minor Detail

Jonathan Morén, Swedish translator of Minor Detail

Farouk Mardam-Bey, Actes Sud/Sindbad, French publisher of Minor Detail

Halfdan Freihow, Cappelen Damm, publisher of Minor Detail in Norway

Jacques Testard, Fitzcarraldo, UK publisher of Minor Detail

Johannes Holmqvist, Tranan, publisher of Minor Detail in Sweden

Mehmet Hakkı Suçin, Turkish translator of Minor Detail

Michael Heyward, Publisher, The Text Publishing Company, Australia and New Zealand publisher of Minor Detail

Monica Ruocco, Italian translator of Minor Detail

Penny Hueston, Senior Editor, The Text Publishing Company, Australia and New Zealand publisher of Minor Detail

Şirin Etik, managing editor, Canyayinlari, Turkish publisher of Minor Detail

Stefanos Batsis of Plithos, Greek publisher of Minor Detail

Stéphanie Dujols, French translator of Minor Detail

PUBLISHERS AND EDITORS



Simona Gabrieli, publisher Alifbata

Stefan Tobler, publisher, And Other Stories

Tara Tobler, senior editor, And Other Stories

Michael Watson, UK Publicist, And Other Stories

María Rán Guðjónsdóttir, publisher, Angústúra

Jill Schoolman, publisher, Archipelago Books

Gianni Schilardi, publisher, Argo Editrice, Italian publisher of Sensi (Touch) and of the collection of short stories Pallidi segni di quiete

Askold Melnyczuk, editor, Arrowsmith Press

Diane Mehta, poet, Arrowsmith Press

Brian Lam, publisher, Arsenal Pulp Press

Rachel Levitsky, publisher, Belladonna* Collaborative

Jan Marti, publisher, Blackie Books

Neil Astley, editor & managing director, Bloodaxe Books Ltd

Kevin Duffy, publisher, Bluemoose Books

Hazel Millar, co-publisher, Book*hug Press

Gavin Everall, director, publishing, Book Works

Jamie Byng, publisher, Canongate Books

Kendall Store, editor-in-chief Catapult Books

Ra Page and Basma Ghalayini, publishers, Comma Press

Firoze Manji, Daraja Press

Marigold Atkey, publisher Daunt Books

Monika Lustig van Diesen, Publisher Edition Converso, Karlsruhe / Germany

Martina Testa, Edizioni SUR, Italy

John Hatt, Eland Books

Eugene Lim, publisher, Ellipsis Press

Kenza Sefrioui, editor, En Toutes Lettres, Morocco

Tiziana Triana, editor-in-chief of Fandango Libri, (Rome)

Fabio Muzi Falconi, editor, Feltrinelli

Sasha, Achille and Renae, publishers, 5ever Books

Nii Ayikwei Parkes, writer, publisher, flipped eye publishing

Simón Vázquez, publisher Ediciones Akal, Spain

Ariadna Akal, publisher Ediciones Akal, Spain

Esther Prieto, publisher Trabe Editorial, Asturies

Samuel Castro, publisher Trabe Editorial, Asturies

Zacarías Lara, publisher Barrett Editorial, Spain

Manuel Burraco, publisher Barrett Editorial, Spain

Ana Roza, publisher Delallama Editorial, Asturies

Daniel Moreno, publisher Capitán Swing, Spain

Laura Huerga, publisher Raig Verd Editorial, Catalonia

Almudena Cardeñoso, publisher Duermevela Editorial, Asturies

Rebeca Cardeñoso, publisher, Duermevela Editorial, Asturies

Hassan Ali, Faber Factory Manager, Faber & Faber

Tamara Sampey-Jawad, Associate Publisher, Fitzcarraldo Editions

Donatella Ianuzzi, publisher, Gallo Nero Editorial, Spain

Daniel Osca, publisher Sajalín Editores, Catalonia

Seif Salmawy, publisher, Al Karma Publishers

Mikel Buldain, publisher Txalaparta Liburuak, Basque Country

Garazi Arrula, editor Txalaparta Liburuak, Basque Country

Ane Eslava editor Txalaparta Liburuak, Basque Country

Kishani Widyaratna, publisher, 4th Estate

Alan Giagnocavo, CEO and publisher, Fox Chapel Publishing

Dan Machlin, executive editor, Futurepoem

Barbara Schwepcke, publisher, Gingko Books

Ethan Nosowsky, Graywolf Press

Federica Manzon, writer, editorial director of the Italian publishing house Guanda

Ami Tian, Hachette Book Group

Michel S. Moushabeck, publisher, Interlink Publishing

Andrea Morstabilini, editor, Iperborea

Cristina Gerosa, editorial director, Iperborea

Marco Agosta, Iperborea

Pietro Biancardi, publisher, Iperborea

Hazal Baydur, foreign rights, ​​İthaki Yayınları

Helena Cobban, CEO, Just World Books

Karam Youssef, publisher, Al Kotob Khan for Publishing

Lorenzo Ribaldi, publisher, La Nuova Frontiera – Italy

Maria Leonardi, acquiring editor, La Nuova Frontiera

Simón Vázquez, Manifest Llibres, Catalonia

E. Tracy Grinnell, publisher, Litmus Press

Adrian and Gracie Cooper, publishers, Little Toller Books and Pineapple Lane

Adam Shatz, writer, US editor of The London Review of Books

Brian Lewis, publisher, Longbarrow Press

Alexandre Sanchez, Lux Éditeur

Yara El Ghadban, author and editor, Mémoire d’encrier, Montréal

Anita Magno, editor, Mesogea, Italy

Abid Nouri, Med Ali editions (Tunisie)

Müge Sökmen, Metis Publishers

Daniel Slager, publisher & CEO, Milkweed Editions

Laura di Pietro, Editora Tabla, Brazil

Archna Sharma, publisher, Neem Tree Press

Jeffrey Yang, editor, New Directions

Tynan Kogane, senior editor, New Directions

Edwin Frank, editor, New York Review Books

Susan Barba, senior editor, New York Review Books

Stephen Motika, director & publisher, Nightboat Books

Azadeh Parsapour, Nogaam publishing

Andrea Gessner, publisher Nottetempo

Judith Gurewich, publisher, Other Press

John Oakes, OR Books

Zainab Juma, Head of Brand, Penguin Books UK

Mary Mount, publisher, Picador

Richard Porter, editor, Pilot Press

Ramsey Kanaan, publisher, PM Press

Kyle Dacuyan, Executive Director of The Poetry Project at St. Mark’s

Valentina Parlato, foreign rights QUODLIBET publishing house, Italy

Kapil Kapoor, Managing Director, Roli Books, India

James Sherry, editor, Roof Books

Lynn Gaspard, publisher Saqi Books

Elizabeth Briggs, Editorial Director, Saqi Books

Sara Hunt, publisher, Saraband

Naveen Kishore, publisher, Seagull Books

Mohamed El-Baaly, Sefsafa Publishing (Egypt)

Hedi El Kholti, publisher, Semiotext(e)

Dan Simon, publisher, Seven Stories Press

Sarah Shin, Director, Silver Press

Stuart Debar, Creative Director, SRL Publishing

Kristen Vida Alfaro, director, Tilted Axis Press

Nuzhat Abbas, publisher/director of trace press

Adam Levy, publisher, Transit Books

Ashley Nelson Levy, publisher, Transit Books

Michael Holtmann, Center for the Art of Translation | Two Lines Press

CJ Evans, editor in chief, Two Lines Press

Anna Moschovakis, Ugly Duckling Presse

Daniel Owen, Ugly Duckling Presse

Kyra Simone, Ugly Duckling Presse

Lee Norton, Ugly Duckling Presse

Marine Cornuet, Ugly Duckling Presse

Michael Newton, Ugly Duckling Presse

Milo Wippermann, Ugly Duckling Presse

Rebekah Smith, Ugly Duckling Presse

Serena Solin, Ugly Duckling Presse

Silvina Lopez Medin, Ugly Duckling Presse

Yelena Gluzman, Ugly Duckling Presse

Leo Hollis, Verso Books, London

Ritu Menon, publisher, Women Unlimited

AGENTS, MEDIA & LITERARY JOURNALS & LITERARY FESTIVALS



Christine Tohmeh, Director of Ashkal Alwan

Samar Hammam, Rocking Chair Book Literary Agency

Yasmine Jraissati, literary agent, RAYA Agency

Rasha Salti, Commissioning Editor, Arte France

Léopold Lambert, editor-in-chief, The Funambulist

Eric M. B. Becker, translator, Words Without Borders

Christopher Merrill, Director, International Writing Program, The University of Iowa

Yasemin Çongar, founder, Istanbul Literature House

Peter Straus, RCW Literary Agency

Laurence Laluyaux, RCW Literary Agency

Safae El-Ouahabi, Associate, RCW Literary Agency

Anna Soler-Pont, Pontas literary and film agency

Merve Diler, Kalem Agency

Nermin Mollaoğlu, founder, Kalem Agency

Ayser Ali, Ayser Ali Agency

Hans Petter Bakketeig, Stilton Literary Agency, Norway

Pierre Astier, Laure Pécher, Astier-Pécher Literary Agency

Angelique Tran Van Sang, Felicity Bryan Associates

Sana Goyal, Deputy Editor, Wasafiri

Jessica Craig, Craig Literary Agency

Maddalena Vaglio Tanet, author and scout at De Stefano Literary Scouting

Maria Moschioni, literary scout

Brianna Zimmerman | Senior Scout Mary Anne Thompson Associates

Bhakti Shringarpure, writer & editor, co-founder of Radical Books Collective

Chiara Comito, Editoriaraba and Arabpop

Jim Hicks, executive editor, The Massachusetts Review

Nausikaa Angelotti, editor, Specimen

Vanni Bianconi, writer, editor at Specimen

Valentina Parlato, foreign rights, QUODLIBET

Lydia Wilson, editor New Lines magazine

Negar Azimi, writer, and editor-in-chief, Bidoun

Anna Della Subin, author and editor, Bidoun

Alexandra Büchler, Literature Across Frontiers

Sina Najafi, Editor-in-chief of Cabinet: A Magazine of Art and Culture

William Pierce, writer and co editor of AGNI

Shuchi Saraswat, writer and Senior Editor at AGNI

Matvei Yankelevich, editor, World Poetry Books

Marcia Lynx Qualey, founder Arablit and Arablit Quarterly

Mairi Oliver, owner, Lighthouse Bookshop, Edinburgh

Nadia Saeed, Translation and International Officer, English PEN

Rick Simonson, Elliott Bay Book Company

Rafel Arias, bookseller

Guillermo Granado, bookseller

Oriol Díaz, bookseller

Verónica Piñera, bookseller

Luis Gallego, bookseller

Ángel de la Calle, Illustrator and Semana Negra Literary Festival Director, Spain

Paloma Saiz, Zócalo International Book Fair Director, Mexico

WRITERS, EDITORS, ACADEMICS & ARTISTS

Khalid Abdalla, actor

Rashid Khalidi, Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies

Co-editor, Journal of Palestine Studies

Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, critic

Abdulrazak Gurnah, author

Sophie Mackintosh, author

Olga Tokarczuk, author

Xiaolu Guo, author and filmmaker

Julia Armfield, author

Anne Enright, author

Valeria Luiselli, author

Evie Wyld, author

Noreen Masud, author

Nadifa Mohamed, author

Juliet Jacques, writer and filmmaker

Deepa Anappara, author

Pankaj Mishra, author

Heather Parry, author

John McGregor, author

Nikesh Shukla, author

Edmund Gordon, author

Dur e Aziz Amna, author

Jenna Clake, author

Wajdi al-Ahdal, author

Shannon Chakraborty, author

Samuel Fisher, author

Emily Kenway, author

Jay Gao, author

Jay Bernard, writer

Katie Goh, author

Niamh Campbell, author

Yan Ge, author

Tawseef Khan, author

Roisin Dunnet, author

Kit Fan, author

Kathryn Bromwich, author

Eliza Clark, author

Jared Daniel Fagen, author

Sarah Bernstein, writer

Daniel Trilling, author

Sarah Bernstein, author

Annalena McAfee, author

Sinead Gleeson, author

Elaine Feeney, author

Megan Nolan, author

Francesca Wade, author

Alice Slater, author

Sarvat Hasin, author

Alycia Pirmohamed, author

Mathelinda Nabugodi, author

Maaza Mengiste, author

​​Kamila Shamsie, author

Wallace Shawn, actor and playwright

Rosie Bsheer, Associate Professor of History, Harvard University

William Dalrymple, author

Fatima Bhutto, author

Isabella Hammad, novelist

Gillian Slovo, novelist and playwright

Colm Tóibín author

Tim Winton, author

Olga Ravn, author

Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin, author

Don Mee Choi, poet

Haytham El-Wardany, author

Philippe Sands, author

Hisham Matar, author

Ahdaf Soueif, author

Rawi Hage, author

Naomi Shihab Nye, poet

Molly Crabapple, author and artist

Leila Aboulela, writer

Naomi Klein, author

Judith Butler, author

Eliot Weinberger, writer

K Patrick, poet and writer

Seán Hewitt, author

Jason Okundaye, author

Aidan Cottrell Boyce, author

Ryan Gilbey, author

Paul Bailey, author

Ali Millar, author

Maxine Peake, author and actor

Madeleine Thien, author

Caryl Churchill, playwright

Ben Ehrenreich, author

Sunny Singh, writer

James Schamus, film producer, director, and screenwriter

Hassan Abdulrazzak, playwright

Marina Warner, author

Richard Flanagan, author

Anton Shammas, author

Saleem Haddad, author

Samar Yazbek, author

Adam Thirlwell, author

Mohamed Kheir, author

Hari Kunzru, author

Ammiel Alcalay, poet and scholar

Solmaz Sharif, poet

Françoise Vergès, writer, producer, and scholar

Nicholas Blincoe, author

Monisha Rajesh, author

Mazen Maarouf, author

Anne Boyer, poet and essayist

Semih Gümüş, author

Daisy Lafarge, author

Kia Corthron, U.S. novelist and playwright

Ariella Aïsha Azoulay, Professor of Modern Culture & Media and Comparative Literature, Brown University

Elias Sanbar, writer, essayist and translator of Mahmoud Darwish to French

Mohammad Al Attar, Syrian writer / playwright

Ahmet Nesin, writer

Sarah Riggs, poet, co-director of Tamaas

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, professor emeritus and author

Eyal Weizman, author and architect

Anthony Vahni Capildeo, Trinidadian-Scottish poet and prose writer

Sema Kaygusuz, author

Eva Menasse, novelist, Berlin

Mirza Waheed, writer

Zahra Moloo, journalist

Suzanne Joinson, author

Sharon Duggal, writer

Geo Maher, writer and educator

Rodrigo Hasbún, author

Laila Hourani, Palestinian/Syrian novelist

Courttia Newland, author

Jacqueline Feldman, writer

Julia Bell, author

Gregory Norminton, author

Jude Brown, novelist

Alexander Chee, author

Iman Humaydan, author and PEN Lebanon board member

Jeremy Tiang, writer and translator

Nancy Roberts, translator

Julia Sanches, translator

Jean-Pierre Orban, author and editor

Omar Berrada, writer and curator

Olivia Snaije, journalist

Najwa Binshatwan, author

susan abulhawa, novelist

Nashwa Nasreldin, writer and translator

Katharine Halls, translator, 10/11 literary agency

Sandra Hetzl, translator, 10/11 literary agency

Alice Guthrie, translator, 10/11 literary agency

Katy Derbyshire, translator and publisher

Hosam Aboul-Ela, translator

Rula J. Abisaab, author

Corine Tachtiris, translator

Paula Haydar, translator

Maan Abu Taleb, author

Lucas Stewart, author

Paola Caridi, journalist and historian

Jo Glanville, journalist and editor

Sharon Duggal, author

Malu Halasa, writer and editor

Erdoğan Aydın, Turkish journalist

Sabba Khan, author and artist

Kadir Akın, writer

Jillian Edelstein, photographer

Kira Josefsson, translator and writer

Max Weiss, Associate Professor of History, Princeton University

Alexandra Pringle, Silk Road Slippers

Yousef H. Alshammari, Kuwaiti writer and journalist

Mattia Carratello, Italian editor

Nicholas Glastonbury, Cultural Anthropologist and translator of Turkish and Kurdish

Evelina Santangelo, Italian writer and editor

Claudia Durastanti, journalist and translator

Lisa Hoffman-Kuroda, translator

Ryan Ruby, author

Yassin Adnan, writer, Morocco

Ursula Lindsey, book critic and journalist

Sean Jacobs, faculty, The New School and publisher, Africa Is a Country

Gareth Evans, writer and editor

Paolo Pecere, Italian writer and Professor, University of Roma Tre

Brigid Keenan, author

Pradewi Tri Chatami, editor/translator, Marjin Kiri

Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor, author

Peter Kalu, novelist

Ahmed Naji, writer

Ian McEwan, writer

Souad Labbize, poet

Hannah Khalil, playwright and screenwriter

Nancy Kricorian, author

Alisa Lebow, writer and filmmaker

Catherine Coquio, writer and academic

Hannah Boast, academic

Daisy Rockwell, translator

Alex Zucker, translator

Deborah Smith, translator

Esther Allen, City University of New York, writer and translator

Raphael Cormack, translator

Jonathan Wright, translator

Jessica Cohen, translator

Sam Wilder, translator

Robin Moger, translator

Richard Jacquemond, translator and academic

Sawad Hussain, translator

Orsola Casagrande, journalist and translator

Sulaiman Addonia, author

Eley Williams, writer

Nell Stevens, writer

Candice Carty-Williams, writer

Mark de Silva, writer

Danielle Dutton, editor

Lina Meruane, Chile, Distinguished Writer in Residence at New York University

Susan Bernofsky, translator and author

Deborah Eisenberg, writer

Rachel Kushner, author

Ece Temelkuran, author

Alia Trabucco Zeran, author

Keith Ridgway, author

Haluk Ünal, writer and filmmaker

Uxue Alberdil, Basque writer

Khairani Barokka, writer

Ruqaya Izzidien, novelist

Muhammad Aladdin, author

Boumediene Belkebir, novelist

Zaïneb Ben Lagha, academic

Safaa Fathy, poet

Sandra Alland, author

Yasmeen Hanoosh, author, translator, and professor

Nada Elshabrawy, PhD student and booktuber

Mish Green, writer

Lucie McKnight Hardy, writer

Başak Ertür, writer and translator

Binnie Kirshenbaum, author

Charlotte Whittle, translator

Pauline Melville, novelist

Karim Kattan, writer

David Constantine, poet, author, and translator

Areej Gamal, writer

Elhum Shakerifar, producer, Hakawati

Maïté Graisse, translator

Karen Featherstone, playwright

Gaye Boralıoğlu, screenwriter

Ayşegül Devecioğlu, writer

Christina Tudor-Sideri, author and literary translator

Andrea Facchin, researcher of Arabic language and literature, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, Italy

Dalia Chams, journalist

Cherine Chams, academic

Samira Negrouche, poet

Marilyn Hacker, poet

Jonathan Lethem, novelist

Selma Dabbagh, writer

Patricia Klobusiczky, translator (Berlin)

Anwar Hamed, author

Shubha Sunder, author

Lisa Luxx, poet and short-story writer

Lindsey Moore, academic

Joanna Drugan, academic and writer

Zhraa Alhaboby, author

Meral Şimşek, Kurdish writer

George Prochnik, writer

Anselm Franke, curator and author

Lina Mounzer, writer

Kaya Tanış, Turkish author and editor

Ayfer Tunc, Turkish writer

Amy Abdelnoor, writer

Neslihan Onderoglu, Turkish writer

Niyazi Zorlu, writer

Simonetta Roncaglia, translator

Kaoutar Harchi, writer, sociologist

Andrew Ross, Professor of Social and Cultural Analysis, New York University

Nia Davies, poet and writer

Maurice Chammah, author

Emily Chammah, writer & editor

Bill Martin, translator and educator

Andrew Leber, translator

Marina Cravin, writer, Italy

Melie Chen, editor and translator, Éditions Stock

Mabel O Wilson, architect

Saba Imtiaz, writer

Sevinaz Evdike, film director & writer, Rojava Kurdistan

Nariman Evdike, Rojava Kurdistan

Bee Rowlatt, writer

Kerri Arsenault, writer

Zilan Hemo, writer and film director, Rojava Kurdistan

Ahmet Haluk Ünal, writer

Khazan Jangiz, journalist and translator, Kurdistan Iraqi

C Pam Zhang, author

Ertuğrul Kürkçü, journalist and writer

Michele Catozzi, writer, Italy

Hussein AH Omar, writer and historian, Egypt

Layla AlAmmar, novelist and academic

Kristine Ong Muslim, writer

Nadia Wassef, writer and bookseller

Annie Webster, academic

Jamal Rayyis, Writer and board member of the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association

Emily Gilbert, Professor, Canadian Studies and Geography & Planning, University of Toronto

Jasbir Puar, professor and activist

Fatin Abbas, writer

Michael Bronner, writer

Leyla Arsal, poet and critic

Naomi Frisby, writer

Emmanuel Dongala, writer

Feryal Tilmaç, writer

Aruni Kashyap, writer

Miriam Gordis, literary scout

Emanuele Bottazzi Grifoni, Italian poet

Andy Hedgecock, writer, journalist

Sophia Brown, academic

Olga Solombrino, Arabpop

Silvia Moresi, Arabpop

Fernanda Fischione, Arabpop

Jacqui Cornetta, writer and translator

Allison Grimaldi Donahue, author and translator

Robin Yassin-Kassab, writer

Anna Gabai, Arabpop

Abdourahman Waberi, writer

Gerty Dambury, writer, translator and founder, Decolonize the Arts

Nalo Hopkinson, writer

Max Porter, writer

Khaled Alesmael, writer

Benjamin Moser, writer

Maya Khamala Rolbin-Ghanie, writer

Oya Özaltın, editor

Ashish George, writer

Nisha Ramayya, writer and academic

Laila Sit Aboha, academic

Christian Hawkey, poet

Natalie Diaz, poet

Ece Citelbeg, Literary Translator

Faride Zerán, Chilean journalist

Eileen Myles, poet

Sapphire, author

Preti Taneja, a writer

Zeina Azzam, poet

Mona Kareem, writer, poet

Salah Badis, writer & translator (Algeria)

Bruce Robbins, professor, Columbia University

Hannah Lillith Assadi, author

Hanane Hajj Ali, theatre maker, playwright, and researcher

Shady Lewis, author

Amelia Loulli, writer

Anna Ziajka Stanton, translator

Farah Abdessamad, writer

Eman Abdelrahim, author, Cairo, Chemnitz

John King, Associate Adjunct Professor at New York University

Cynthia Franklin, University of Hawai’i

Thomas Keenan, Bard College

Faizal Deen, poet

Nasia Sarwar-Skuse, editor and writer

Rasna Warah, writer

Gabriel Robichaud, writer

Anne Waldman, poet

Guy Mannes-Abbott, author & critic

Sebastian Nübling, director

Mohamedou Ould Slahi, writer

Flavio Rizzo, faculty, Champlain College, Vermont

Veruska Cantelli, faculty, Champlain College, Vermont

Naomi Wallace, playwright and screenwriter

Ronan Bennett, Irish novelist and screenwriter

Rasha Abbas, writer and journalist

Jane Yeh, author

Rana F. Sweis, writer

Rachel Beckles Willson, Professor of Intercultural Performing Arts, Leiden University

Nathalie Olah, writer

Camilla Grudova, writer

Zoë Skoulding, poet

Karthika Naïr, poet, fabulist, librettist, co-founder Eastman/Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui vzw

Corinne Pearlman, editor

Fauzya Moore, writer

Michelle Hartman, literary translator, professor McGill university

Sharif Abdel Kouddous, journalist

Samia Henni, author

Craig Lucas, playwright

Taysir Batniji, artist

Mira ‘Assaf Kafantaris, writer and scholar

Norbert Hirschhorn, poet

Anys Merhoum, director, Ateliers d’Alger

Boubacar Boris Diop, writer

Irfan Master, author

Emily Dische-Becker, researcher and writer

Said Khatibi, author

Hilary Plum, writer and editor

Natascha Sadr Haghighian, artist

Jee Leong Koh, Founder & Organizer, Singapore Unbound

Nat Muller, independent curator and researcher

Sarah Shaffi, journalist and author

Leone Ross, UK/Jamaican author

David Naimon, writer and host of Between the Covers podcast

Guy Gunaratne, novelist

Jamal Mahjoub, novelist

Nariman Youssef, translator

Rebecca Fortuin, senior audio editor

Catherine Cobham, translator and honorary lecturer, Dept of Arabic and Persian, University of St Andrews

Anna Botta, Emerita Professor of Comparative Literature and Italian, Smith College

Mélikah Abdelmoumen, writer and editor, Canada

Preethi Nallu, independent journalist and freedom of expression advocate

Professor Rasheed El-Enany, scholar

Susan Muaddi Darraj, novelist

Helen Smith, professor, University of York

Zoë Brigley, poet, editor of Poetry Wales

Ann Morgan, author

Luke Leafgren, translator, assistant dean of Harvard College

Natalie Green, Director of Programs & Partnerships, National Book Foundation

Gina Apostol, novelist

Shahram Khosravi, professor, Stockholm University

Marilyn Booth, translator

Emilie Lygren, writer and educator

Fabio Caiani, Department of Arabic & Persian School of Modern Languages University of St Andrews

Shela Sheikh, University of London Institute in Paris

Catherine Filloux, U.S. Playwright/Librettist

Melissa Thackway, Lecturer and translator, Paris

Yara Rodrigues Fowler, writer

Madeline Beach Carey, writer

Kerri ní Dochartaigh, writer

Victoria Brittain, writer

Mikaela Loach, writer

Harry Josephine Giles, author

Yasir Suleiman, University of Cambridge

Katie Holton, writer and artist

Susannah Clap, writer and critic

Catherine Faye, author

Dena Afrasiabi, writer, editor

Suchitra Vijayan, writer

Annabel Sowemimo, Phd Candidate KCL and Harold Moody Scholar

Nat Raha, poet & lecturer, Glasgow School of Art

Shamira Meghani, professor Diasporic Literatures, Durham University U.K.

Ahren Warner, writer and artist

Eylem Can, editör

Nilüfer Kuyaş, writer

Gina Greco, Professor of French Department of World Languages and Literatures, Portland State University

Jamilah Ahmed, freelance publishing professional

Ellen Miles, writer

Rachel Connolly, writer and journalist

Thaer Husien, author

Nisha Ramayya, writer

Shifa Saltagi Safadi, writer

Mustafa Al-Slaiman, translator and conference interpreter

Zanib Mian, author

Uma Mishra-Newbery, author

Sarah Mughal Rana, author

Rahul Rao, reader in International Political Thought in the School of International Relations, University of St Andrews

Sami Ellis, author

Mark O’Connell, author

Kay Heikkinen, translator

Daniel Lowe, FRSA, curator

Emma Playfair, author

Richard Seaford, classicist and author, University of Exeter

Catherine Chidgey, author, New Zealand

Amelia Horgan, PhD candidate School of Philosophy & Art History University of Essex

Mireille Harper, editorial director

Amanda Hellander, author

Jane Goldman, poet and reader in English Literature, University of Glasgow

Victoria Aveyard, author

Sana Darghmouni, professor of Arabic and translator (Italy)

Jess Brough, writer

Raven Leilani, author

Khaled Hourani, artist

Jacob Ross, writer

Gabriel Polley, PhD Palestine Studies (Exon., 2020), author of Palestine in the Victorian Age, copyeditor

Jessica Gaitán Johannesson, writer

Antonella Moscati, author, Italy

Ali Bader, novelist

Lina al-Hathloul, author and human rights activist

Jon Fanning, lecturer

Daniel K. Schrade Professor of Art, Hampshire College, Amherst, USA

Maria S. Barbon, Professor of Comparative Literature, University of Massachusetts

Georg Pichler, scholar and writer, Austria

Annette Rainer, scholar and writer, Austria

Martín López Vega, writer

Donia Saleh, author

María José Capellín,writer

Díego Díaz Alonso, writer

Vicente García Oliva, writer

Hamza Jahanzeb, freelance authenticity editor

George MacBeth, editor

Andrea Scrima, editor-in-chief, StatORec

Miguel Martínez del Arco, writer

Mohamed Safa, writer

Enrico Palandri, writer, Italy

Alba García Torres, scholar and writer

Paco Ignacio Taibo II, writer, Mexico

Xaime Martínez, writer

Carolina Sarmiento, writer

Bruno Matiussi, translator, Argentina

Pilar Sánchez Vicente, writer

Emma Álvarez, scholar and translator

Francisco Álvarez, writer and translator

Edurne Portela, writer

José Ovejero, writer

Núria Codina, Assistant Professor, University of Leuven

Daniel Bernabé, writer

Sandra Dema, scholar and writer

José Ovejero, writer

Maya Palit, editor

Pru Rowlandson

Sina Queyras, professor Concordia University, Montréal

Octavia Bright, writer and broadcaster

Lauren Elkin, writer

Rasheed El-Enany, professor emeritus, University of Exeter

Tiffany Tsao, author and literary translator

Lola Shoneyin of Book Buzz Foundation, Nigeria

Ben Mabie (freelance editor, member-organizer at NewsGuild-CWA)

Raghu Karnad, writer and journalist, New Delhi

Oumelbanine Zhiri, Professor, University of California San Diego

Teresa Pepe, University of Oslo

Camilla Cederna, University of Lille

Simone SIBILIO, Associate Professor of Arabic Language and Literature, Ca’ Foscari University Of Venice

Mònica Rius-Piniés, University of Barcelona, UNESCO chair Women, Development, Cultures

Joanna Walsh, writer/artist

Tomás Rodríguez, editor

Cecilia Picún, bookseller

Esther L. Barceló, writer

Fruela Fernández, scholar, translator and writer

Also:

There is more about the smears in the German press at the letter of support issued PEN Berlin.

In the wake of the Frankfurt Book Fair announcement, several organizations and individuals pulled out of the fair, including the Sharjah Book Authority, the Arab Publishers Association, RAYA Agency, and many individual authors. We will have more about this on ArabLit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

