An Open Letter in Support of Adania Shibli’s ‘Minor Detail’ and Palestinian Literary Voices
These recent, terrible days have seen — in several European countries — a closing-off and shutting down of cultural events that bring forward Palestinian art, voices, and stories.
There was the mayor of Choisy-le-Roi’s halt of the staging of the play “And Here I Am,” written by by Hassan Abdulrazzak, based around the coming-of-age story of actor-director Ahmed Tobasi, born in Jenin during the first intifada. There was the stopping of the book launch for A Day in the Life of Abed Salama in London, stopped for “security concerns.”
And at the Frankfurt Book Fair — the largest and most important international book fair, set to run October 18-23 — has closed off space for Adania Shibli and her novel Minor Detail while simultaneously issuing a statement that they stood “with complete solidarity on the side of Israel,” and that they wanted to make Jewish and Israeli voices “especially visible at the fair.”
In response to the closing of space for Palestinian literary voices, the wrongful claim that Adania Shibli was consulted about this decision, the attacks on Shibli’s novel in the German press, we organized a letter of support for Adania Shibli, for Minor Detail, and for the importance of Palestinian literary voices at Frankfurt Book Fair and beyond. In the last two days, it has been circulated mostly from email account to email account and has received more than 600 signatures, including Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah and International Booker-winning Olga Tokarczuk; Booker Prize winners Anne Enright, Richard Flanagan and Ian McEwan; 2021 winner of the Litprom prize Pilar Quintana and 2015 winner Madeleine Thien; dozens of publishers and literary agents; as well as many concerned writers from around the globe.
The letter opens:
Read the rest of the letter at the LA Times website.
There are more than 600 signatories, and we want to honor the participation and solidarity of every person on the list. Apologies to everyone whose letters of support are still in our inboxes; we will be adding more as we can.
The letter is signed by:
Also:
There is more about the smears in the German press at the letter of support issued PEN Berlin.
In the wake of the Frankfurt Book Fair announcement, several organizations and individuals pulled out of the fair, including the Sharjah Book Authority, the Arab Publishers Association, RAYA Agency, and many individual authors. We will have more about this on ArabLit.
Stephan Trudewind
October 16, 2023 @ 1:37 pm
I would like to sign as well the
“Open Letter in Support of Adania Shibli’s ‘Minor Detail’ and Palestinian Literary Voices”
Stephan Trudewind, publisher Edition Orient, Berlin
1rida
October 16, 2023 @ 1:52 pm
Please consider this as my official signature: I stand in solidarity with Palestinian literary voices worldwide and fully support their right to free expression. Ibtihal Rida Mahmood, USA.
Timothy Allen
October 16, 2023 @ 2:04 pm
I gladly add my name in solidarity with the people of Palestine and their right to free expression. Timothy Allen, author and translator