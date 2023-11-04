Fatima J. Alharthi Wins ‘Cole Swenson Prize for Translation’ with Short Story by Najwa Binshatwan

NOVEMBER 4, 2023 — Last week, the Denver Quarterly announced their annual prizes, and this year’s Cole Swenson Prize for Translation went to Fatima J. Alharthi for her translation of Najwa Binshatwan’s “Hussein Shahi.”

Binshatwan is a former winner of the ArabLit Story Prize (in Sawad Hussain’s translation), and is one of the most relentlessly innovative authors of the contemporary Arabic short story. Her collection Catalogue of a Private Life is out in Sawad Hussain’s translation.

More short stories by Najwa Binshatwan:

“Portrait of a Libyan Scream,” tr. Sawad Hussain

“The Burglar in White Socks,” tr. Sawad Hussain

“His Excellency and the Eminence of the Void,” tr. Suneela Mubayi

“Run, George!“ tr. Sawad Hussain

“The Sharp Bend at Al-Bakur,” tr. Sawad Hussain

“Click Like,” tr. M Lynx Qualey

“The Eavesdropper,” tr. Salma Moustafa Khalil

