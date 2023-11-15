Sheikh Zayed Book Award Announces 2024 Longlists

NOVEMBER 17, 2023 — The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) today announced the 2024 longlists in several categories, including literature, young author, and children’s literature categories. They also announced the longlist in a new category, for the editing of Arabic manuscripts. The lists were announced, organizers said, as the judging committees began the evaluation of all longlisted entries.

The thirteen-book literature longlist is made up of books from nine countries across the region, with an emphasis on the Gulf. Five of the books come from four GCC countries: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Bahrain. The full list, as provided by organizers:

1. ‘Utla fi Hay al-Noor’ (Holiday in Al Noor District) by Elhabib ElSelmi from Tunisia, published by Dar Al Adab Publishing and Distribution in 2023.

2. ‘Nasheej al-Duduk’ (The Duduk’s Whimper) by Jalal Barjas from Jordan, published by the Arab Institute for Research and Publishing in 2023.

3. ‘Fursat al-Gharam al-Akheer’ (A Chance for One Last Love) by Hassan Dawood from Lebanon, published by Hachette Antoine/Nofal in 2022.

4. ‘Laylat Hadiqat al-Shitaa’ (Winter Garden Night) by Hassouna ElMosbahi from Tunisia, published by Editions Arabesques in 2023.

5. ‘Al Halwani.. Thulathiyat al-Fatimiyeen’ (Al Halwani: The Fatimid Trilogy) by Reem Bassiouney from Egypt, published by Nahdet Misr Publishing, Printing and Distribution in 2022.

6. ‘Mualaqat Gharnata’ (Ode of Granada) by Ziyad Abdulaziz Al Shaikh from Saudi Arabia, issued by Dar Athar for Publishing and Distribution in 2021.

7. ‘Hadatha fi Sabya’ (It Happened in Sabya) by Suaad Aloraimi from the UAE, published by Dar Al Saqi in 2022.

8. ‘Al Majee’’ (The Arrival) by Saad Al-Yasiry from Iraq/Sweden, published by Takween Publishing in 2021.

9. ‘Al-Tahi Yaqtul al-Katib Yantahir’ (The Chef Kills, the Writer Commits Suicide) by Ezzat Elkamhawy from Egypt, published by Dar Al-Masriah Al-Lubnaniah in 2023.

10. ‘Ka’inat al-Teeh’ (Labyrinth Creatures) by Magbaul Al Alawi from Saudi Arabia, published by Dar Al Saqi in 2022.

11. ‘Al-Ghurfa wa-Dawahiha’ (The Room and its Suburbs) by Maysaloon Hadi from Iraq, published by Dar Al Thakera Publishing and Distribution in 2022.

12. ‘La Yuthkaroon fi Majaz’ (Not Mentioned as a Metaphor) by Houda Hamed from Oman, published by Dar Al Adab Publishing and Distribution in 2022.

13. ‘Quddas al-Tamr’ (Dates Liturgy) by Yathreb Alaali from Bahrain, published by Dar Athar Publishing and Distribution in 2022.

The fifteen-book “young author” longlist is, as every year, a bit of a grab bag, with both literary texts and critical studies. As provided by organizers:

1. ‘Aaynaki ya Noura’ (Noura, your Eyes) by Asma Salem Alketbi from the UAE, published by Taatheer Publishing and Distribution in 2021.

2. ‘Al Mashhad al-Moriski: Sardiyat al-Tard fi al-Fikr al-Espani’ (The Morisco Landscape: Narratives of Expulsion in Modern Spanish Thought), by Dr. Houssem Eddine Chachia from Tunisia, issued by the Centre for Research and Knowledge Intercommunication in 2023.

3. ‘Mimma Hakah al-Maa’ lil-Aatash’ (Tales of Thirst as Told by Water) by Hassan Abdu Sumayli from of Saudi Arabia, issued by Adab for Publishing and Distribution in 2023.

4. ‘Nakhlaa al-Thil aala Aatabat al-Bab’ (We Leave our Shadows at the Doorstep) by Hassan Ali Alnajjar from the UAE, published by Takween Publishing in 2023.

5. ‘Al-Usooli wal-Lisani: Bahth fi al-Bunyat al-Nahawiya wa-Taaddud al-Dalalat’ (The Fundamentalist and the Linguist: A Study of Syntactic Structures and Polysemy), by Dr. El Wali El Imrani from Morocco, issued by Kunouz Al-Ma’refa Publishing and Distribution House in 2023.

6. ‘Genealogia al-Ikhtilaf ’ (Genealogy of Difference) by Sami Kareem Moshi from Iraq, published by Mominoun Without Borders Publishing and Distribution in 2023.

7. ‘Mashrou’ al-Nawm’ (The Sleeping Project) by Chiheb Abdullah from Tunisia, published by Hachette Antoine/Nofal in 2023.

8. ‘Simya’iyat al-Qira’a: Dirasa fi Shurooh Diwan al-Mutanabbi fi al-Qarn al-Sabe’ Hijri’ (The Semiotics of Reading: a Study of the Seventh Hijri Century Interpretation of the Al-Mutanabbi’s Diwan), by Dr. Alawi Ahmed Al Malgami from Yemen, issued by Kunouz Al-Ma’refa Publishing and Distribution House in 2023.

9. ‘Jame’ al-Kutub Gharib al-Atwar’ (The Eccentric Book Collector) by Omar Zakaria from Jordan, published by ElHarf Publications in 2023.

10. ‘Al Mamar al-Lama’loof allathi Yukhfih Rajul al-Astuh’ (The Uncharted Path Concealed by the Rooftop Man) by Firas Almaasarani from Syria, issued by Mamdouh Adwan Publishing and Distribution House in 2022.

11. ‘Microphone Katem al-Sawt’ (A Soundless Microphone) by Mohammad Tarazi from Lebanon, issued by Arab Scientific Publishers Inc. in 2023.

12. ‘Markab Waraqi Yahrus al-Nahr’ (A Paper Boat Guarding the River) by Mohammad Arab Saleh from Egypt, published by Madarek Publishing House in 2023.

13. ‘She’riyat al-Itithar fi al-Shi’r al-Arabi al-Qadeem hatta Nihayat al-Aasr al-Umawi’ (The Poetic Art of Apology in Ancient Arabic Poetry until Umayyad Era), by Dr. Mohammed Ali Saleh Qaid Alqablani from Yemen, issued by Maraya Books in 2022.

14. ‘Na’eesh li-Nahki: Balaghat al-Takhyeel fi Kalila wa Dimna’ (Living to Narrate: The Eloquent Imagination in Kalīla wa-Dimna) by Mustapha Rajouane from Morocco, issued by Kunouz Al-Ma’refa Publishing and Distribution House in 2023.

15. ‘Ghiwayat al-Fana’’ (The Temptation of Mortality) by Hala Saleh Elsayyad from Egypt, issued by Sefsafa Publishing House in 2023.

The longest longlist — of sixteen titles — is in the children’s literature category, which brings together work by authors from Syria, Egypt, Kuwait, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, UAE, and Tunisia. The list, as provided by organizers:

1. ‘Aa’ilati hiya al Dunya’ (My Family is my World) by Rama Kanawati from Syria, published by Kalimat Group in 2023.

2. ‘Aalam Khass’ (A Private World) by Marianna Barsoum from Egypt, published by Kitaby for Printing, Publishing, and Distribution in 2023.

3. ‘Qissat al-Ja’iza’ (The Award’s Story) by Ahmad Almotawaa from Kuwait, published by Hzaya Library in 2023.

4. ‘Al-Fata allathi Yushbih Al-Sindibad’ (The Boy Who Looks Like Sinbad) by Ahmed Korani from Egypt, published by Bayt ElHekma for Creative Industries in 2023.

5. ‘Satea’’ (Bright) by Estabraq Ahmed from Kuwait, published by Takween Publishing in 2023.

6. ‘Al Daw’’ (The Light) by Israa Kalash from Palestine, published by Al Ahlia Publishing and Distribution in 2023.

7. ‘Suwar wa-Hikayat min Thakirat Jaddi’ (Pictures and Tales from my Grandfather’s Memory) by Fatima Sharafeddine from Lebanon, published by Dar Al Saqi in 2023.

8. ‘Abi Al Sajeen 118’ (My Father Prisoner 118) by Taghreed Aref Alnajjar from Jordan, issued by Al Salwa Books in 2022.

9. ‘Shaden wa Sihr Al Farasha’ (Shadin and the Butterfly Magic) by Dr. Dalal Saleh Albaroud from Kuwait, published by Kalemat Publishing and Distribution in 2023.

10. ‘Al Bint allati Hamalat Baytaha’ (The Girl Who Carried her Home) by Rawaa Sunbol from Syria, published by Damaa Publishing and Distribution in 2022.

11. ‘Fata al-Burj al-Ajeeb wal-Kawakib al-Sabaa’ (The Wonderful Boy of the Tower and the Seven Planets) by Shakir Noori from Iraq, published by Dar Al Moualef Publishing, Printing, and Distribution in 2022.

12. ‘Fata al-Shajara’ (The Tree Boy) by Dheyaa Gubili from Iraq, published by Al Hajan Publishing and Distribution in 2021.

13. ‘Al Kalimat that al-Khuyoot al-Sawda’ (The Black Threaded Words) by Fatima Alameri from the UAE, published by Al Saif Publishing in 2021.

14. ‘Shajarat al-Ahlam’ (The Tree of Dreams), by Mounira El Daraoui from Tunisia, published by El Amina Edition in 2023.

15. ‘Tefl al Musiqa’ (Child of Music) by Naser Chbana from Jordan, issued by the Ministry of Culture – Jordan in 2021.

16. ‘Ana Astatee’’ (I Can) by Najem Aldeen Haj Bakri from Syria, published by Kotobna Books in 2023.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will announce the longlists for the remaining categories in the coming weeks. The annual awards ceremony is held each year during the Abu Dhabi Book Fair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

