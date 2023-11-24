24-hour Solidarity Reading in Support of Palestinian Writers

On Saturday, November 25th, 2023, writers from around the world will gather for a 24-hour online reading in support of Palestinian writers, Palestinian voices in diaspora, and their allies. The reading begins online at 3pm Palestinian time and will be streamed on YouTube:

Links to resources and organizations to support will be shared during the reading.

Organizers write, “We gather in the spirit of fundamental respect for life and liberation. As individual poets, artists & writers, and representatives of independent arts organizations, we call for an end to all ongoing genocidal aggression globally. We condemn the collective punishment of Palestinians and call for a global commitment to protect freedom of expression and critical dissent.”

There are more than twenty organizations and individuals hosting sessions. Participants include the publisher Ugly Duckling Presse and the cross-cultural arts organization Tamaas, both of which have slots on Saturday afternoon, EST. Tamaas’s thirty-minute slot will feature readings of work by Ashraf Fayadh and Olivia Elias in Arabic and French, as well as by Sara Elkamel and others.

Also, #ReadPalestine Week starts November 29 and runs through December 5, 2023. During this week, members of Publishers for Palestine will make a wide range of Palestine ebooks (fiction, poetry, life writing, politics, history, organizing and more) available free through the Publishers for Palestine website. More at publishersforpalestine.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

