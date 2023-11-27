On Queer-positive Sonic Expression and Activism in Palestine: 10 Songs

By an ArabLit contributing writer

The current crisis in Palestine is humanitarian. It’s not queer. Not feminist. It’s a crisis of more than 14,000 dead, more than 6,000 of them children.

The war machine doesn’t distinguish between LGBTQ+ and heterosexual individuals when it carpet-bombs densely populated residential areas in Gaza, or when Israeli settlers drive Palestinians in the West Bank out of their homes.

Yet Israeli government and government-adjacent propaganda, with its bizarre combination of militarism and pseudo-relatable western-facing social media “content,” continues to pinkwash its genocide against the Palestinians again and again.

I’m not going to address sexuality and sexual rights in historic Palestine—there are many scholars who have done so—except to note that there were ceremonial rituals that took place celebrating some same-sex marriages until the British Mandate Criminal Code Ordinance No. 74 of 1936 came into force.

Although the (de)criminalization of homosexuality in Palestine has since been a patchwork affair, the queer Palestinian movement has come a long way over the past two decades.

The establishment of Aswat Palestinian Feminist Centre for Gender and Sexual Freedoms in 2002 in Haifa was foundational for the emergence of a new anticolonial, antihomophobic Palestinian discourse. They describe themselves as “a group of lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex, questioning and queer Palestinian women,” and they promote “safe, supportive and empowering spaces to express and address our personal, social and political struggles.” They continue to function to this day, with the support of Kayan Feminist Organization (est. 1998), with publications, workshops, and community engagement.

In 2007, Al-Qaws for Sexual and Gender Diversity in Palestinian Society was also established, co-headquartered in Haifa and Jerusalem, although they had been working on the ground since 2001. At time of writing, there are at least fifteen active Palestinian civil society organizations that work on promoting LGBTQ+ rights and awareness in Palestine and Israel, along with numerous Palestinian artists, musicians, and activists on the ground. They have been at the forefront of Palestinian cultural and social change, engaging in advocacy work, building LGBTQ+ communities, and raising awareness on the role of gender and sexual diversity in political activism and in everyday life.

Thanks in part to these efforts, feminist and LGBTQ+-positive sonic expression has been taking the Palestinian music scene by storm, especially over the last decade. What was once solely observed in the underground music scene has now found its way to mainstream music. Palestinian artists and musical acts such as Bashar Murad, Yusor Hamed, Jowan Safadi, Haya Zaatry, Jam‘ Taksir Band, Rola Azzar, Maysa Daw, Raymond Haddad, Terez Sliman, Makimakkuk, Mukta-Feen, Rasha Nahas, and Huda Asfour, to list a view, have been very open in their advocacy of LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, either on their own individual initiatives or as part of bigger NGO-led cultural initiatives, such as Al-Qaws’ musical projects “Ghanni ‘an at-ta‘rif: Singing Sexuality I,” “Ghanni ‘an at-ta‘rif: Singing Sexuality II,” and “Minkom O Feekom.”

From songs on being gender-nonconforming to same-sex love and from reimagined Palestinian folk songs to mainstream pop, the list below gives us a glimpse of LGBTQ+-positive Palestinian music over the past decade.

Haya Zaatry, “Nail Polish” (مناكير) (2013)

Figure 1 Haya Zaatry performing “Nail Polish” live in 2014.

We wake up early in the morning Put on blush and nail polish In search of meaning Masks printed on, we walk the streets Arrows point one way But my way is the other – From Haya Zaatry’s “Nail Polish” منفيق الصبح بكير منحط بودرا ومناكير مندور عن معنى أقنعة بتنطبع وبتمشي بالشارع أسهم بتأشر بس طريقي بالجهة التانية من أغنية “مناكير” لهيا زعاترة–

Most people probably know Haya Zaatry for “Nail Polish” (مناكير) (2013) or “Borders and Promises” (حدود ووعود) (2015). During the pandemic, Zaatry and other Palestinian artists worked with Al-Qaws, a collaboration that led to the seminal album “Singing Sexuality.” “Nail Polish,” which addresses gender nonconformity, was part of that album. It was also featured a few years later on the Jordanian Netflix series AlRawabi School for Girls (2021–2022).

The Palestinian singer-songwriter, architect, and researcher is a vocal advocate of women’s rights, her songs addressing such issues as gender stereotypes, sexuality, and living under occupation. In 2016, she co-founded the Haifa-based non-profit Eljam, a platform that worked to empower the Palestinian underground music scene from 2016 to 2020.

Her other songs include “Tabula Rasa” (تابولا راسا) (2016), “Galaxy” (مجرة) (2017), “My Country” (بلدي) (2018), “Ishtar” (عشتار) (2021), and “They Told Me” (قالولي) (2021).

Haya Zaatry on YouTube / Spotify

Jowan Safadi – “I Came to My Family” (جئت لأهلي) (2013)

Figure 2 Jowan Safadi performing “I Came to My Family” live in 2014.

I came to my family, but they rejected me I knocked on the door, but they didn’t greet me I took off my mask, but they didn’t recognize me – From Jowan Safadi’s “I Came to My Family” جئت لأهلي ولم يقبلوني طرقت الباب، لم يفتحولي نزعت قناعي، لم يعرفوني من أغنية “جئت لأهلي” لجوان صفدي–

Singer-songwriter Jowan Safadi’s music is often laced with satire and controversy. From dissecting and criticising Islamic and Jewish religious beliefs to advocating LGBTQ+ rights to attacking the Palestinian Authority’s lack of authority, Safadi never shies from speaking his mind, whether as part of previous musical acts such as the rock bands Lenses and FishSamak or through his solo musical career. This led to him being charged by the Israeli government with “incitement to violence and support for terror in songs performed in 2010,” before finally being cleared of all charges in 2014 after a two-year legal battle. He was also detained by the Jordanian police in 2012 on accusations of “insulting religion” before being released the next day after pressure from several international artists and organizations.

For Al-Qaws’ “Singing Sexuality” album, Safadi contributed two songs, “I Came to My Family” (جئت لأهلي) and “New Mask” (قناع جديد), both written from the perspective of a young homosexual man who is trying to deal with the consequences of living closeted and coming out.

Some of Safadi’s more controversial songs are “Poor Infidels” (يا حرام الكفار) (2011), “In the Arms of Occupation” (في حضن الاحتلال) (2014), “To Be an Arab” (להיות ערבי) (2015), and “The Police Song” (البوليس مش بوليسنا) (2019).

Jowan Safadi on YouTube / Spotify

Rola Azar – “I Love You” (بحبك) (2013)

She told me, I love you and when it’s time I’ll climb all walls, scream at the top of my voice Till the sea ceases to ebb and tide Till I shake the people of Haifa out of their slumber Till Ramla and Lod merge into one I’ll buy you Khan al-Umdan Hold our wedding at Elforsan Hall Your mum will bring kibbeh and tabbouleh And I’ll bring the dessert all the way from Lebanon I love you, need I say more? – From Rola Azar’s “I Love You” بحبك، قالتلي، ووقت الجد ع السور بطلع وبصيح تا وقف الجزر والمد وتا أهل حيفا يفزعو وتصل الرملة ع اللد لشتريلك خان العمدان والعرس بقاعة الفرسان الكبة والتبولة ع إمك والحلو بجيبو من لبنان بحبك، ولا أقول كمان؟ من أغنية “بحبك” لرلى عازر–

Though Rola Azar’s musical career is still relatively new, her mission has been to champion Palestinian folk music through reimagined renditions, such as “O You Going Up the Mountain” (يا طالعين الجبل) (2021) and “Song of the Northern Wind” (ترويدة شمالي) (2023). She has also made many cover versions of well-known Arabic resistance songs, such as her cover of Sheikh Imam’s “Build Up Your Castles” (شيد قصورك) (2016), and Palestinian and Syrian contemporary songs on love and loss, such as “O My Home” (يا ديرتي) (2021) and “You’re No Longer Mine” (بطلتي إلي) (2022).

Azar’s “I Love You,” a love song in which a young woman confesses her love to her girlfriend, also featured on AlQaws’ “Singing Sexuality” album.

Rola Azar on YouTube / Spotify

Maysa Daw – “I’m Free” (أنا حرة بحالي) (2013)

Figure 3 Maysa Daw performing “I’m Free” during an unplugged session with Jebus in 2022.

Yesterday when I was walking at night Head spinning with noise and many thoughts racing I saw how you were walking by my side All anxious and confused, just like me With a hundred questions in my head and yours Real and imaginary Photos and stories A whole film played in my head About Qais and Laila And the purpose of my life Newton’s apple And Dali’s paintings When I saw you, when I got to know you, I saw you My head stopped spinning; I got what’s happening I thought, maybe this is abnormal Maybe I’m not thinking what I’m thinking But all I know is that all my doubts just cleared Because you’re you and I’m me And I’m gay, like you Everything has become clear What’s there to be confused about? – From Maysa Daw’s “I’m Free” مبارح وانا ماشية بالليل براسي ضجة ودوشة ع العالي شفتك وإنت ماشية حدي مش ع بعضك ومخربطة متلي هيك وانا ماشية لحالي ميت سؤال بدور ببالي خيالي ووهمي ومش لحالي صور وقصص وفيلم براسي عن قيس وليلى ومشروع حياتي تفاحة نيوتون ورسومات دالي لمّا شفتك عرفتك شفتك راسي وقف وفهمت شو مالي يمكن مش طبيعي ومش ع بالي بس بلحظه بفهم إنه مية سؤال اختفوا من بالي ما إنت متلك وأنا متلي متلي متلك كل إشي بيوضح شو اللي مش مفهوم؟ من أغنية “أنا حرة بحالي” لميسا ضو–

Internationally renowned spoken-word artist, singer-songwriter, and guitarist Maysa Daw has always championed a Palestinian anticolonial feminist discourse throughout her musical career. From impressive collaborations with Palestinian hip-hop bands DAM and the Ministry of Dub-Key, to duetting with queer-feminist Palestinian artist Yusor Hamed, to performing with the Basel-Ramallah Project in Switzerland, Daw always seeks new musical horizons. She also draws inspiration from Palestinian folk music, which she often remixes in her songs with her guitar notes, radio static, and sample recordings of live noise from Palestinian streets.

In “I’m Free,” Daw speaks from the first-person perspective of a young lesbian woman who is starting to understand and come to terms with being a lesbian. For her, this realization is not a burden, but rather a freeing revelation. “I’m Free,” which appeared on AlQaws’ “Singing Sexuality,” isn’t the only song where Daw sings of lesbian identity and experiences. This theme is also found in several of her love songs, including “You’re the World” (إنت العالم) (2017) and “Your Eyes” (عيونك) (2017). She also sings about empowering Palestinian and Arab women, such as in “Your Body of Theirs (with DAM)” (جسدكهم) (2019) and “Rise Up (Djamil Remix)” (قومي) (2020).

Maysa Daw on YouTube / Spotify

Terez Sliman – “Scheherazade” (شهرزاد) (2014)

When our hands meet My lips on hers What’s left now But for the world to slow down Its spinning? Nature itself bows down When her body sways There’s some sort of secret About her body Her scent All the details wet with sweat Like winter O winter winter winter – From Terez Sliman’s “Scheherazade” لما إيدينا تلتقي تمي ع تما شو بقي غير إنو الدنيا تبطء حركتها والدّوران كل الطبيعة بتنحني لما بجسما تنحني في سر بجسما وريحتا تفاصيل كتيرة لاحتا عرقت متل جسما الشتا شتا شتا آه شتا من أغنية “شهرزاد” لتريز سليمان–

The video recording of Terez Sliman singing “Scheherazade” during one of her live concerts was once on YouTube, dating perhaps back to 2016, but it has since been taken down. I still vividly remember her magical performance, though. On a sparsely lit stage with haze machines, Terez starts dancing barefoot, the mellow chimes of her anklets barely audible against the musical backdrop. She then starts singing with an ethereal voice “When our hands meet / My lips on hers / Winter winter winter.”

Sliman describes her musical project as “an attempt to keep on proclaiming the outstanding value of beauty for the sake of beauty.” In doing so, she doesn’t shy from breaking with social norms in her songs, openly singing about the delights and sensuality of the human body, in all its shapes, forms, and genders.

Her other songs include “Cooing of the Dove” (هديل) (2014), “Flying Kiss” (بوسة طيارة) (2014), “Snoring Moon” (شخر القمر) (2014), and “The Tables Have Turned” (دار الدولاب) (2020).

Terez Sliman on YouTube / Spotify

Yusor Hamed – “When You’re with Me” (لما تكوني حدي) (2017)

I call on you day and night Like some distant star Between your hands My body laid down its arms I’ll never be anyone else’s Without you, I cease to be – From Yusor Hamed’s “When You’re with Me” بناديكي ليل نهار نجمة بالسما بإديكي جسمي ارتمى لغيرك ما بكون لا انا ما بكون من أغنية “لما تكوني حدي” ليسر حامد–

Tunisian-born Gazan singer-songwriter Yusor Hamed is known for her multi-instrumental musical talents (she plays the qanun, guitar, piano, and drums), unique deep singing voice, and lyrics that celebrate both same-sex and heterosexual love and desire, as well as women’s rights. With her unique musical arrangements that fuse Palestinian and Arab folk tonalities with electronica, her queer-feminist music easily stands out in the Palestinian indie music scene.

In “When You’re with Me,” like many of her songs, Hamed sings to a (real or imagined) female love interest. In these songs, her love interest sometimes reciprocates her feelings, but is more often likely to give in to societal restrictions, such as in “Same Old Story” (القصة هي هي) (2018), which was featured on AlQaws’ second album from the “Singing Sexuality” series.

Like Haya Zaatry, Yusor Hamed says that the pandemic presented her with an opportunity to focus more on her musical production. Hamed’s musical career had already been full of impressive collaborations with a wide array of artists from Palestine, Jordan, and Tunisia. But in March 2021, she released her biggest collaboration to date – “I’m Wild” (أصلي بري) – alongside Maysa Daw, Lina Makoul, Nancy Hawa, and Noel Kharman. The track aimed to raise awareness about violence against women in Arab communities.

Hamed’s other songs include “Bless Your Eyes” (يسلمولي هالعيون) (2017), “Scared of Tomorrow (ft. Majda)” (خايفة من بكرا) (2019), “Who Will Save Me (ft. Xena El-Shazlii)” (مين يسحبني فوق) (2020), “We Want to Live” (بدنا نعيش) (2021), and “I Sing for You” (غنيلك) (2022).

Yusor Hamed on YouTube / SoundCloud

Darbet Shams – “Let Your Love Choose” (خلي حبك يختار) (2018)

In your mind, weigh the phrase “you must” Change it to “I choose” Don’t ever think you’re obliged And let your love choose – From Darbet Shams’s “Let Your Love Choose” قيم من مخك كلمة لازم بدلها بأنا بختار ومحي من فكرك إنك مجبر وخلي حبك يختار من أغنية “خلي حبك يختار” لضربة شمس–

Darbet Shams is a relatively new Palestinian band, releasing their first album in 2022. They use a blend of folk, pop, and reggae to express themselves through light-hearted sarcastic lyrics on a variety of sociopolitical topics that young Palestinian people living in the occupied territories and Golan region face on a daily basis.

For AlQaws’ second album from the “Singing Sexuality” series, Darbet Shams wrote and sang “Let Your Love Choose.” Though the lyrics (written by Darbet Shams’ own Samer Asaqleh) probably sound more like a set of instructions or commandments than a pop song, the lyrics are still a welcome addition to the ever-growing body of Palestinian LGBTQ+-positive musical expression. The song, addressed to a young teenager who is starting to go through puberty, calls on the young man to follow his heart and not give in to gender stereotypes and societal restrictions on sexual expression.

Darbet Shams’ other songs include “Raise Your Voice” (دب الصوت) (2019), “Bisan” (بيسان) (2021), and “We Fight” (مناضل) (2022).

Darbet Shams Band on YouTube / Spotify

Minkom O Feekom – “O Tall Handsome Lad” (يا ظريف الطول) (2020)

O tall handsome lad with a sunny smile Yes, I’ll hold your hand in front of your dad and mum And if they separate us then we’ll elope Under the veil of the night and let our secret be known – From Minkom O Feekom’s “O Tall Handsome Lad” يا ظريف الطول يا سن الضحوك إيدك بمسكها قدام أمك وابوك لو تقول أهلك عني أبعدوك بنهرب بالليل ونعلن سرنا من أغنية “يا ظريف الطول” لمنكم وفيكم–

The musical production of the newly formed band Minkom O Feekom has so far been in the form of musical collaborations with AlQaws. As their name suggests, Minkom O Feekom, which literally translates into “from you and among you,” believes that the LGBTQ+ community is part and parcel of the Palestinian social fabric. They’re not a distant other; rather, they’re family and friends.

Minkom O Feekom’s contribution to “Singing Sexuality” was to embark on a risky yet exciting reimagining of Palestinian folk songs, changing some of the lyrics so that they become songs on homosexuality and gender nonconformity rather than songs about heterosexual love and marriage or the loss of homeland. In their version of the Palestinian folk song “O Tall Handsome Lad,” a young man calls on his boyfriend not to travel and rather to stay with him and come out as lovers.

Minkom O Feekom’s other songs include “Bitter Is My Life” (مرمر زماني) (2020), which adapts the famous Levantine folk song of the same name into a song about female homosexuality, and “Diamonds Suit You” (بيلبقلك شك الألماس) (2020) which speaks about a gender-nonconforming young man.

Minkom O Feekom on YouTube / SoundCloud

Bashar Murad – “Farce” (مسخرة) (2021)

Two steps forward And ten steps back These days, everything is overcast Where’s the sky? Soldiers approach With machine guns

Oh shit! “Where do you think you’re going?” They tell me, “Go back!” I can’t change my destiny Nobody understands me All I have is this glass of whiskey And still it doesn’t even quench me – From Bashar Murad’s “Farce” خطوتين لقدام وعشرة لورا شايف غيم هالايام وين الفضا؟ بطلعلي الجيش مع رشاش زي العما “رايح وين؟” بقلي: “ارجع لورا!” مش طالع بأيدي أغير نصيبي ولا حدا فاهم أساليبي الطالع بأيدي كاسة ويسكي ولسا ما بتكفيني من أغنية “مسخرة” لبشار مراد–

With his catchy, openly gay pop songs and flamboyant taste in fashion, Bashar Murad stands out as one of the most famous queer Palestinian musicians working today, his music videos watched hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube and other music streaming platforms.

Murad often adopts irony and sarcasm in his songs as a way to expose gender stereotypes as well as the realities of living under occupation as a gay person. In “Farce,” Murad proudly walks about while wearing a sheer pink shirt and a matching frilly headpiece in one scene and a white shirt with a recurring watermelon motif (a symbol of the Palestinian flag) in another, both of which then expressively contrast with the oppressive greyness of the separation walls, guns, and military-tank props featured in the video – in an obvious reference to the military practices of Israeli occupation and apartheid. He also plays on the rhyme between the two words maskhara (farce) and khara (shit) to nonchalantly and defiantly criticise the occupation forces and their indiscriminate oppression of all Palestinians, queer or otherwise.

Bashar Murad’s other songs include “More Like You” (2016), “You Won’t Change Me” (ما بتغيرني) (2018), “Everybody Is Getting Married” (الكل عم بتجوز) (2018), and “Antenne (ft. Tamer Nafar)” (انتين) (2021).

Bashar Murad on YouTube / Spotify

Yusor Hamed and Maysa Daw – “Apples” (تفاح) (2022)

The face of the moon gleamed and called me Intoxicating my ears with its song Even if your love has hurt and scarred me I forgive you every time they call the adhan I know your heart is still chained with love That one day it’ll long for me and return Apples, the earth’s blooming with apples The scent of your fragrant hair Silky, your eyes’ kohl is silky smooth Your henna velvety brown and ornate – Yusor Hamed and Maysa Daw’s “Apples” وجه القمر طل وناداني بصوت القمر تنتشي آذاني لو حبكك علّم وأذاني أسامح كل ما كبر آذانِ مربوط قلبك بالهوا مربوط ليوم ما يحن القلب وتعود تفاح نبت بالأرض تفاح ريحة عطر شعرك الفواح ممدود بعينك هالكحل ممدود حناك بني مزخرف ومفرود من أغنية “تفاح” ليسر حامد وميسا ضو–

With themes similar to “I’m Wild,” Yusor Hamed releases yet another brilliant collaboration with Maysa Daw. With obvious queer-feminist sentiments, “Apples” makes it clear that female beauty doesn’t have to be seen through a male gaze to be beautiful or of value. Instead, in a distant oasis away from the patriarchal gaze of society, Hamed and Daw dance to their heart’s desire before each other while repeating phrases borrowed from traditional Palestinian wedding songs (“Aweeha may God protect you from the evil eye / Aweeha once and once again / Aweeha a khamsa to protect you from ill-wishers”). Hamed then goes on to describe the delicate and beautiful features of her dark-haired female lover, before saying that she knows she’ll return one day and that they’ll consummate their love.

Yusor Hamed on YouTube / Spotify

Maysa Daw on YouTube / Spotify

