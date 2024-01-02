Call for Submissions to Spring 2024 Issue: ‘Gaza! Gaza! Gaza!’

The theme of ArabLit Quarterly’s Spring 2023 issue is Gaza! Gaza! Gaza! Please send us your pitch or completed piece via this Google form or send an email to info@arablit.org.

We are looking for art & writing from or with Gaza, created primarily by Palestinians with ties to Gaza, but also from others who have deep knowledge about the histories of Gaza or can translate literatures from and about Gaza. We are keenly interested in pre-nahda Arabic literature that depicts Gaza.

We are as happy to accept a pitch as a submission. Our general categories:

Poems of any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English and other languages.

of any length. Either in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English and other languages. Short fiction . Either submitted in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English.

. Either submitted in Arabic or translated from Arabic to English. Translations of classical or modern texts written in or about Gaza , from Arabic .

, from Arabic Essays about some aspect of Gaza , contemporary or historical, either translated or originally written in English. These should be for a wide literary audience.

, contemporary or historical, either translated or originally written in English. These should be for a wide literary audience. Dictionary features focusing on the word Gaza.

focusing on the word Gaza. Contributions related to the music or sonic expressions of Gaza.

or sonic expressions of Gaza. Literary responses (by Gazan Palestinians) to Mahmoud Darwish’s “Silence for the Sake of Gaza”

to Mahmoud Darwish’s “Silence for the Sake of Gaza” Gazan cuisine or food history

Short comics set in or featuring Gaza

set in or featuring Gaza Art / artistic works

Further note:

Also welcome: excerpts from plays, caricatures, graphic novels.

Interviews with Gazan authors.

Other things not mentioned here.

Pitches for this issue should be in by January 31. Drafts of completed works should be in by February 20. We aim to publish by the end of March.

Yes, we do pay:

$20/page

Note: ArabLit Quarterly does not have institutional support of any kind. We are funded by sales, by our subscribers, and through individual small donations. If you would like to support our work, you can contribute through Patreon, sign up for one of our substacks (for publishers / poetry lovers), or purchase a book or a back issue of the magazine.

