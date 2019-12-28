Print editions of the new issue of ArabLit Quarterly are now available online:

This issue — THE EYE — features never-before-Englished short stories by Naguib Mahfouz (translated by Karim Zidan), Bushra Fadil (translated by Mustafa Adam), and Rami Tawil (translated by Nashwa Gowanlock) and more, as well as poetic responses to Ibn Arabi, a beautiful “Judge a Book By Its Cover” essay by Hadeel Eltayeb, and much more.

As a bonus, the four stories shortlisted for the 2019 ArabLit Story Prize are also included.

Print issues are now available by mail in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Canada, Japan, and elsewhere, with print copies arriving soon in the Kotob Khan Bookshop in Cairo, the Athenaeum Boekhandel in Amsterdam, and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a short poem from the issue by Mohammad Nassereddine, translated by Kaylee Lockett.

Al-Sukri

Diabetes has damaged my left eye,

the spring inflames my right.

I see sugar crystal-clear

but the butterfly, blurry.

