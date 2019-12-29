The magazine Denver Quarterly is looking for “exceptional work that has been translated into English”:

They write:

We look for translated work that complements the journal’s aesthetic and is in sync with our experimental legacy. For example, in poetry and prose we look for experiments, derivations, plunges, incisions, compressions, investigations, dilations, and texts true and false, found, and invented. We look for writing that pushes on our expectations of narrative and fulfills its own ambitious charge.

Policies:

Translations should adhere to the guidelines of their respective form: Poetry (3-5 poems), Prose generally no more than 4,000 words of a single work or 3-5 flash / micro / short form pieces compiled into a single document, and Performance generally no more than 4,000 words. Though not required, translators are invited to submit a Translator’s Note of 350 words or less. If you are submitting with particular formatting, we recommend saving your file as a PDF. Please submit to each category only once per submissions cycle. Simultaneous submissions are permitted, and please notify us promptly if your work has been accepted elsewhere by adding a note withdrawing your piece in Submittable. We not read previously published translations.



For more information, go to their website or their page on Submittable.