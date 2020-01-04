Regular ALQ features include:

#TranslateThis

Open Letter to a Late Author

Literary Playlist

Literary Recipe

Judge a Book By Its Cover

Literary Map (this can be a collaboration with our Art Director)

We are also interested in:

Translated short stories between 1000 and 10000 words

Ultra-short stories: blink and you’ll miss it

Translated poetry

Translated playtexts (please!)

Translated comix

Creative work that shifts between states

We are not able to accept:

Fiction and poetry written originally in English. Sorry.

Deadlines:

We prefer pitches to completed works; pitches should be in by January 18. However, we also accept completed works.

Yes, we do pay:

$15/page, split equally between author and translator, unless by other arrangement.

Of course we recommend:

Those who want to submit look at a copy of ALQ. You can get a single-issue e-pub or print, become a subscriber on Exact Editions, or subscribe to all the e-pubs through Patreon.

How to submit?

Please use the Submittable; questions can be sent to info@arablit.org. In your pitch, please give some notion of how your piece will relate to the eye or the gaze (unless it’s obvious).