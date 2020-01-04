We are looking for road-focused writing, however that might be interpreted. We’re interested in the many connotations of road, in English and in Arabic: down the road, the high road, path, way, method. We would love to find road trips as much as serious approaches to the path, and we are particularly interested in writing that takes us somewhere unexpected.
Regular ALQ features include:
#TranslateThis
Open Letter to a Late Author
Literary Playlist
Literary Recipe
Judge a Book By Its Cover
Literary Map (this can be a collaboration with our Art Director)
We are also interested in:
Translated short stories between 1000 and 10000 words
Ultra-short stories: blink and you’ll miss it
Translated poetry
Translated playtexts (please!)
Translated comix
Creative work that shifts between states
We are not able to accept:
Fiction and poetry written originally in English. Sorry.
Deadlines:
We prefer pitches to completed works; pitches should be in by January 18. However, we also accept completed works.
Yes, we do pay:
$15/page, split equally between author and translator, unless by other arrangement.
Of course we recommend:
Those who want to submit look at a copy of ALQ. You can get a single-issue e-pub or print, become a subscriber on Exact Editions, or subscribe to all the e-pubs through Patreon.
How to submit?
Please use the Submittable; questions can be sent to info@arablit.org. In your pitch, please give some notion of how your piece will relate to the eye or the gaze (unless it’s obvious).