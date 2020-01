The University of Iowa is looking for applicants for its “Translator in Residence” program through January 15, 2020:

Residence opportunity for a literary translator at @uiowa – deadline 15Jan 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y7Y8629uuf — LitAcrossFrontiers (@MakingLitTravel) December 27, 2019

Past recipients include Deborah Smith, Jennifer Croft, and Katherine Silver. More about how to apply at the University of Iowa website.