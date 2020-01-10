This summer, Poetry Translation Centre will be publishing a new PEN Translates-winning collection by Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish, titled Embrace, translated by Paul Batchelor and Atef Alshaer:

While you wait, you can read a new poem by Darwish translated by his long-time collaborator Kareem James Abu-Zeid, who translated Darwish’s acclaimed 2014 collection, Nothing More to Lose.

The news of your death reached me

one sweltering afternoon

as I sat with friends on a peak of Albaicín.

They said, “your death.”

I said, “your life.”

You can read it all in Issue Five of New Poetry in Translation, where you can also read an excerpt from Quebecois-Algerian poet Ouanessa Younsi’s Bird-Borrowings, translated by Katelyn Cross.

It opens:

My parents peeled my skin like a fig. I was, each day, a different fruit.

