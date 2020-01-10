This summer, Poetry Translation Centre will be publishing a new PEN Translates-winning collection by Palestinian poet Najwan Darwish, titled Embrace, translated by Paul Batchelor and Atef Alshaer:

While you wait, you can read a new poem by Darwish translated by his long-time collaborator Kareem James Abu-Zeid, who translated Darwish’s acclaimed 2014 collection, Nothing More to Lose

An Afternoon in Albaicín” opens:

The news of your death reached me
one sweltering afternoon
as I sat with friends on a peak of Albaicín.
They said, “your death.”
I said, “your life.”

You can read it all in Issue Five of New Poetry in Translation, where you can also read an excerpt from Quebecois-Algerian poet Ouanessa Younsi’s Bird-Borrowingstranslated by Katelyn Cross.

It opens:

My parents peeled my skin like a fig. I was, each day, a different fruit.

Read: 

Younsi’s From Bird Borrowings

Darwish’s “An Afternoon in Albaicín

And 10 more by Darwish:

1. Want Ad

2. Mary

3. A Moment of Silence

4. We Never Stop

5. If You Only Knew

6. Take This Waltz

7. Sleeping in Gaza

8. A Family Album

9. Rise Again

10. Nothing Left to Lose

One thought on “Friday Finds: Najwan Darwish, ‘An Afternoon in Albaicín’

  1. The news of your death reached me one sweltering afternoon as I sat with friends on a peak of Albaicín. They said, “your death.” I said, “your life.”

    excellent poem. It makes me remember.

    James

    >

    Like

    Reply

