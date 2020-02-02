Each year, the American Literary Translators Association awards between four and six $1,000 fellowships to emerging translators to help them pay for hotel and travel expenses to the annual ALTA conference.

This year, the conference is set to be held November 11-14 in Tucson, AZ.

ALTA organizers write:

Among the fellowships is the Peter K. Jansen Memorial Travel Fellowship, which is preferentially awarded to an emerging translator of color or a translator working from an underrepresented diaspora or stateless language. Applicants for the Jansen Fellowship should apply using the below ALTA Travel Fellowship application, and check the Jansen Fellowship eligibility box in the application form.

At the conference, ALTA Fellows are invited to read their translated work at a keynote event, giving them an opportunity to present their translations to an audience of translators, authors, editors, and publishers from around the world.

ALTA Travel Fellowships are funded by a combination of member dues and private donations, often generously provided by established translators and other devoted supporters of literary translation. If you are interested in learning more about how you can support this important program, please contact Communications and Awards Manager Rachael Daum at rachaeldaum@literarytranslators.org.

This program is distinct from the ALTA Emerging Translator Mentorship Program.Recipients of the 2020 Emerging Translator Mentorship Program mentorship are ineligible for the 2020 Travel Fellowships. Previous years’ mentees are welcome to apply.

Find out more about previous years’ travel fellows here.

Successful applications must include:

a cover letter explaining your interest in attending the conference

current CV / resumé

up to 10 pages of translated work (poetry or prose, double spaced)

the corresponding original language text

The deadline to apply is April 20; winners will be notified in early July.