The Gabo Prize for Literature in Translation & Multilingual Texts closes March 1:

The prize — funded by writers, translators, and two Antioch University MFA alumni — aims to support the work of translators.

According to their guidelines:

Please submit once per Gabo Prize submission period.

per Gabo Prize submission period. All Gabo Prize submissions are also considered for our standard sections.

If you have been a winner or finalist for the Gabo Prize, please wait one year before submitting again.

All submissions at Lunch Ticket are read nameless in the first round. We only read pieces that have all identifying information removed. Make sure to check the title and file before sending.

All prose must be double-spaced in 12-pt Times New Roman font.

Please include a word count at the top of your piece – we accept prose up to 5,000 words.

Poems, we understand, follow their own formatting rules. When in doubt, use 12-pt Times New Roman font; please submit no more than ten pages of poems.

Include a statement about your translation process (translator’s statement) in your cover letter.

Include the original work along with your translation.

Include a statement that grants us permission to publish both the original work and the translation online, and that certifies that you have received permission from the original rights holder (either the publisher or the author, as applicable) to grant us such rights.

We do allow simultaneous submissions, however, if your piece is published elsewhere, please let us know immediately.

We do not accept previously published work.

All submitters are added to our bi-monthly newsletter email subscriber list.

Gabo Prize winners receive $200 and publication in the next issue of Lunch Ticket. Two finalists will also be published in each issue.

You can find out more at the Lunch Ticket Submittable.