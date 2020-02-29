 Bulaq Episode 44 — “Little Magazines” — dropped this past Thursday:

In it, ArabLit’s M Lynx Qualey and her co-host Ursula Lindsey talk about the landscape and history of independent publishing in the region, our own experiences working for and launching publications, the conundrum of funding, and the magic of little magazines.

From the show notes:

This episode is partly inspired by an exhibition at the MMAG Foundation in Amman: How to Reappear Through the Quivering Leaves of Independent Publishing

The exhibition was curated by the publishing platform Kayfa ta, founded by artists Maha Maamoun and Ala Younis

Here is a review by Kaelen Wilson-Goldie of the same exhibition when it took place in Beirut

The exhibition featured the work of the Post-Apollo Press, among others

Some of the contemporary magazines mentioned in this episode are: Rusted Radishes, Bidayat, Qadita, Ma3azef, The Public Source, Raseef22NejmaMada Masr, 7iberas well as comix collectives: Skefkef, Samandal, Toktok, Garage, Fanzeen, Lab 619

The Moroccan magazine Souffles / Anfas, published from 1966 to 1971, was a hugely influential experiment

Zahia Rahmani and other scholars at the French Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art have created an eye-opening archive of non-European critical and cultural magazines

City of Beginnings: Poetic Modernism in Beirut, by Robyn Creswell (2019) is “an intellectual history of Lebanon during the early Cold War” that focuses on the magazine Shi’r (“Poetry”)

Another Lebanese magazine, Hiwar, was (in)famously funded by the CIA.

