The new independent nonprofit press Tolsun Books is open to submissions:

This new press, based in the Southwest, is looking for “full-length and chapbook manuscripts made from parts: poetry, short-stories, essays, hybrids, translations, and things we couldn’t have dreamed of. We value new and experienced, diverse authors with high-energy voices.”

Important note: It looks like they waive their submission fee of $15 on the 15th of each month, so — unless you have the money to support an independent publisher — do schedule a submission for the fifteenth, as they write, “Manuscripts submitted without the fee will be given the same consideration as paid submissions, but please consider paying the fee if you are able as these fees help us make and promote our books.”

They will also have: a Translation Chapbook Contest, judged by Minna Zallman Proctor, set to be held June 1st – July 31st, 2020.

More on their website.