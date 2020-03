Literary festivals and fairs across Europe are cancelling, but Brussels continues:

Right now, the book fair is going on — with Morocco as guest of honor — and it’s set to continue through March 8. Kalima Fiesta, meanwhile, is set for March 19-21.

This multilingual festival is set to have readings by Mona Kareem, Peter Verhelst, Salah Badis, Gioia Kayaga, Carl Norac, Els Moors, Yousef Rakha, Jardin, Bledarte Collective, Hussain Rassim and Kabylie Minogue.

Beautiful promotional video for the Brussels event KAKLIMAFIESTA, in which I will be taking part later this month together with *my brilliant friend* @salah_babaha and poet @monakareem pic.twitter.com/X3DLjP3T8u — Youssef Rakha (@Sultans_Seal) March 3, 2020