This episode is built around the architecture of twentieth century Cairo, and discuss the Egyptian capital’s past, present and future, and the way writers have shaped our view of it:
The centering point of the episode is Mohamed Elshahed’s architectural survey Cairo Since 1900: An Architectural Guide, newly released from AUC Press, with a foreword by Mercedes Volait:
In other podcast news, Sowt Podcasts recently announced their new project, the Zamakan (زمكان) Podcast Network, which is to be a “curated network of independent podcasts from the MENA region that will also provide revenue opportunities for producers.” The Sowt-run project has received funding from the Google News Initiative. Sowt was one of 21 organizations in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region that received funding from the project.