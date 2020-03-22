The Harvard Review is looking for literary translations:

They write:

We accept translations of both prose and poetry. Please limit your submission to no more than 3,500 words of prose or seven poems and include the original text, a short biography of the writer and translator, and one to two paragraphs introducing the work. Translators are expected to have identified the original copyright holder and obtained permission to publish the translation before submitting. Simultaneous submissions are  encouraged, but we ask that you notify us if the work is accepted  elsewhere.

The deadline for submissions is April 8, 2020.

More on their Submittable.

