It’s World Poetry Day, which is also Nizar Qabbani’s birthday:

To mark the day, we have a list of 21 poems by Arab women, translated to English, starting with the sixth century and ending with work published in 2020.

Follow the links for each complete poem.

1) From an untitled poem by Dakhtanus bint Laqit (late sixth century), tr. Yasmine Seale

He came early with the news:

the best of Khindif, full-grown

and young combined, is dead.

2) From the poetry of Al Khansa (675- 645) in Loss Sings, tr. James Montgomery

Then Time came,

and harvested its malice.

Time never fails.

3) From ‘Ulayya bint al-Mahdi’s (777-825 CE) epigram, tr. Yasmine Seale

To love two people is to have it

coming: body nailed to beams,

dismemberment.

But loving one is like observing

religion.

4) From a poem by Inan, Daughter of Abdallah, (d. 840-841), in Consorts of the Caliphs, tr. Shawkat Toorawa and the Library of Arabic Literature editors

My soul is given over to sighing,

If only it would depart with those sighs!

If my fate were in my hands

I would race to my demise!

No good remains now that you’re gone:

an outstretched life, I fear, before me lies!

5) From “On Being Proposed to by a Male Poet,” Āʾisha bint Aḥmad al-Qurṭubiyya, tr. Yasmine Seale

I am a lioness: never will I let

my being be the break

on another’s journey.

6) From “The Unnamable Remains,” Qasmuna Bint Ismail (unknown, probably twelfth century), tr. Yasmine Seale

So the sun, to which for all its light

The moon is obliged, is still by it

Obliterated.

7) From “Longing Inspired by the Law of Gravity,” Fadwa Touqan (1917-2003), tr. Chris Millis and by Tania Tamari Nasir

Time’s out and I’m home alone with the shadow I cast

Gone is the law of the universe, scattered by frivolous fate

Nothing to hold down my things

Nothing to weigh them to the floor

My possessions have flown, they belong to others

My chair, my cupboard, the revolving stool

8) From “To A Girl Sleeping in the Street,” Nazik al-Malaika (1923-2007), tr. Emily Drumsta

In Karrada at night, wind and rain before dawn,

when the dark is a roof or a drape never drawn,

when the night’s at its peak and the dark’s full of rain,

and the wet silence roils like a fierce hurricane,

the lament of the wind fills the deserted street,

the arcades groan in pain, and the lamps softly weep.

A guard frowns as he passes with trembling steps,

lightning shows his thin frame, but shadows intercept.

Also: You can find more poetry by al-Malaika in the summer 2019 issue of ArabLit Quarterly or in the forthcoming bilingual collection, Revolt Against the Sun, translated by Drumsta.

9) From “Cure Your Slavery with Patience,” Saniyah Saleh (1939-1995), tr. Marilyn Hacker

Cure your slavery with patience

and prayers

or so I was told

Cure your oppression and memory with sleep

as for me

I sat under the high, thorny trees

until they flowered

10) From “Numerical Conjecture,” Fowziyah Abu-Khalid, tr. Ghassan Nasr with Joseph Heithaus

Six

Seven

Nine

These are not numerical symbols

They are not dates of defeats or chronicles of victories

and not

a language for measuring the calendar’s arithmetic

or for marking an early punishment or a delayed reward

My memory is betrayed

by monotonous math classes

with their yawning lessons

and me leaving through the bolted window

without the teacher sensing anything

except the unruly winds

the source of which she fears

11) From “The World’s Heart,” Nujoom al-Ghanem, tr. Khaled al-Masri

We only recognised that sea laden

with our mothers’ fear after it raised

its head high and ate the feet of our homelands…

12) From an untitled poem of Saadia Mufarreh’s, tr. Yasmine Seale