The Best Translated Book Awards today named its 2020 longlists for fiction and poetry:

This year’s fiction nine-person jury chose twenty-five works, including The Book of Collateral Damage by Sinan Antoon, translated by Jonathan Wright (Yale University Press) and Death Is Hard Work by Khaled Khalifa, translated by Leri Price (Farrar, Straus and Giroux). Death is Hard Work was also a finalist for last year’s National Book Award in the “Translated Literature” category.

This year’s BTBA fiction judges are: Elisa Wouk Almino, Pierce Alquist, Hailey Dezort, Louisa Ermelino, Hal Hlavinka, Keaton Patterson, Christopher Phipps, Lesley Rains, and Justin Walls.

There were comparative few poetry titles on the longlist — ten — and none translated from Arabic. However, Time by Lebanese writer-painter Etel Adnan, translated from the French by Sarah Riggs (Nightboat Books), did make the longlist.

This year’s BTBA poetry judges are: Nancy Naomi Carlson, Patricia Lockwood, Aditi Machado, Laura Marris, and Brandon Shimoda.

According The Millions, the shortlists for both the fiction and poetry awards will be announced by early May.