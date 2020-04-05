Words Without Borders is looking for an early-career publishing professional who can work in their office in Brooklyn, NY:

The editorial fellow position pays $15 per hour and is a 16-hour-a-week, nine-month commitment.

According to WWB’s Karen Phillips:

Past work by editorial fellows includes an issue focused on Omani writing grappling with questions of identity, from former WWB editorial fellow Ghayde Ghraowi. This issue made WWB the first literary magazine in the US to feature the work of Jokha Alharthi. Our hope is to send our fellows off into the world with some editing experience under their belt and a portfolio of writing they’ve put together during their time with us.

More about the position can be found at the WWB website . The application deadline is April 15, 2020.

Also, in the words of one-time editorial fellow Noor Naga (an excellent editor): “The Editorial Fellowship at Words Without Borders was an invaluable introduction to the ethics and politics of editing works in translation—something I’d never done before.”