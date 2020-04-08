Organizers of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) today announced the winners — in seven categories — of their 14th annual prize:

The most prominent of the prizes — the Literature award — went to acclaimed Tunisian poet and novelist Moncef Ouhaïbi for his collection بالكأس ما قبل الأخيرة (The Penultimate Cup, 2019). There were eleven novels and just two poetry collections on this year’s longlist; 2020 marks the first year the SZBA’s literary award has gone to a collection of poetry.

Ouhaibi — born in Kairouan in 1949 — has won a number of prestigious Tunisian literary awards, including the Abou el Kacem Chebbi (for his poetry collection Metaphysics of a Sand Rose) and the 2012 Golden Comar (for his novel Adam’s Mistress). He had also previously been longlisted for the SZBA in 2016 for The Syrians.

He has also written short films and documentaries, notably En attendant Averroès (Waiting for Averroès), Paul Klee à Hammamet (Paul Klee in Hammamet), Devant les portes de Kairouan (Before the Gates of Kairouan) and Pays qui me ressemble (A Country That Looks Like Me).

Each winner is set to receive 750,000 UAE dirhams (approximately $204,000 USD).

