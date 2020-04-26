The PEN Translates award is open for submissions through the end of May:

I'm thrilled that, despite COVID-19, we are re-opening submissions for #PENTranslates. We believe supporting publishers, translators, and all those involved in the translated literature environment is more important now than ever. More details here: https://t.co/JbyQJ1BMJO pic.twitter.com/Sqmdh7CBBF — Will Forrester (@official_foz) April 1, 2020

The basics:

PEN Translates is open to works from all languages, and it is not essential for publishers to have acquired the rights at the time of application. The submitted project may be a work of fiction (including children’s literature), non-fiction, poetry, prose or plays (for print edition), but not a magazine. The grant is open to UK-based publishers only. For further information on eligibility, please consult the guidance for applicants.

Criteria include: literary quality, strength of the publishing project, and contribution to UK bibliodiversity.