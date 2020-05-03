The online magazine Words Without Borders is looking for works for theirs second-ever Poems in Translation Contest:

The contest, they write, hopes to spotlight “groundbreaking work by poets and translators around the world.” Submissions opened up last month and will be accepted through midnight June 1, 2020.

Winning works in the first-ever “Poems in Translation Contest” were translated from Galician, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese.

Like last year’s contest, the 2020 award is open to submissions of contemporary international poetry translated from any language into English. Four winning poems will be selected and co-published in Words Without Borders and Poem-a-Day throughout September, which is National Translation Month.

The winning poems will be selected by judge David Tomas Martinez, along with the editors of Words Without Borders.

Winning poets and translators will be awarded $150 each.

Full contest guidelines are available at the WWB website.