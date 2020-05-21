Netflix is releasing a series of Arabic plays before Eid al-Fitr:

With their new releases — plays such as El Eyal Kebret, Al Motzawgoon, Raya w Skeina, and Bye Bye London — Netflix promises to take viewers back to the 1970s and ’80s on “a nostalgic trip down memory lane.”

The other plays are: Morahek Fl Khamseen, Shahid Ma Shafsh Haga, Sok Ala Banatak, Madraset Almoshagbien, and Elwad Sayed Elshagal. All the plays will be subtitled in English.

In a prepared statement, Netflix’s MENA Director of Licensing Nuha AlTayeb said:

We feel a great amount of pride and joy in bringing these Arabic plays to the service – stories that many of our members in the region have grown up watching. We want to give people the opportunity to not only reminisce and relive their childhood, but allow them to create new memories with a new generation.

The plays will be available to subscribers at Netflix.com/ArabicNostalgia starting today.