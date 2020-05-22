By popular demand, AUC Press / Hoopoe Fiction has posted an excerpt of Waleed Almusharraf’s translation of Adel Kamel’s classic The Magnificent Conman of Cairo:
ArabLit will have more on the event of this novel’s publication, including a conversation with one of Kamel’s daughters. For now, the excerpt from Hoopoe. It opens:
MALIM SAID, “NO DOUBT.” THEN he picked up his tools and set off without a backward glance, determined, like a conqueror.
His friend just stood there with a mocking smile on his face. When Malim was a stone’s throw away, his friend called out after him: “We’ll see.”
He said this, laughed, and set off down a different path.
