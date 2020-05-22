By popular demand, AUC Press / Hoopoe Fiction has posted an excerpt of Waleed Almusharraf’s translation of Adel Kamel’s classic The Magnificent Conman of Cairo:

ArabLit will have more on the event of this novel’s publication, including a conversation with one of Kamel’s daughters. For now, the excerpt from Hoopoe. It opens:

MALIM SAID, “NO DOUBT.” THEN he picked up his tools and set off without a backward glance, determined, like a conqueror.

His friend just stood there with a mocking smile on his face. When Malim was a stone’s throw away, his friend called out after him: “We’ll see.”

He said this, laughed, and set off down a different path.

Keep reading the excerpt on the Hoopoe Fiction website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s