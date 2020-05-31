The magazine carte blanche is looking for submissions to their summer issue, focused on anxiety:

For their thirty-ninth issue, carte blanche editors are looking for a variety of works focused on anxiety. They write:

Prior to COVID-19, worldwide climate anxiety was already on the rise, as well as anxiety relating to politics, mental health, poverty; this list could go on and on. With this new global pandemic affecting our daily lives, we are now living in a period of even greater anxiety than before. As artists in this precarious time, how does the concept of “anxiety” affect and resonate with you?

They ask that those interested in submitting read a recent issue and their guidelines before sending work (via Submittable).

Also: They’re looking for translations, and they pay contributors.

