I hadn’t realized Rusted Radishes had put so many of their translated works online:

“The Lion Cub” is from way back in Issue 5, but if you haven’t seen it, you certainly should. The story opens:

We never suspected that the Lion Cub was not, in fact, a lion cub until his bicycle was stolen. He made no attempt to get it back. He only shot a few rounds into the air from his bedroom window, then lay down on the sponge mattress on the ground, tears dripping from his wide-open eyes, staring at the ceiling, longing intensely for his mother. His gun lay by his side.

