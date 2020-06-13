ArabLit hosted our fifth edition of the Arabic Translation Challenge starting June 9, 2020:
By Youssef Rakha
First, two quick remarks:
– It’s heart-warming to see Sargon’s voice transmogrify in so many ways and across four languages; and
– My choice of entries has less to do with my assessment or preferences than a general sense of balance. I would definitely encourage readers to seek out the ones not included here.
Commenting on the initial post, a friend of mine was kind enough to suggest that my more or less literal version didn’t require too much improvement to work as an adequate translation of the poem, and I want to start with a rather subdued version that strikes a tone very like the original’s.
Here’s Suneela Mubayi’s “Note from A Traveler”:
Upon seeing death
cleansing itself at the fountain of ablutions
while people crossed the streets asleep
It seemed my dreams were pyramids of sand
And i glimpsed my day slipping away
far from that cursed city
in the opposite direction
We choose the beginning
But the end chooses us
And there is no way but The Way
Similarly, Matt Boot’s version is both conservative and clever:
Another attempt that stays close to the original is Mishka M. Mourani’s:
When I saw Death
Cleansing himself at the fountain,
And the people around me
Sleepwalking in the streets,
My dreams appeared as pyramids
Of sand
Collapsing before my eyes.
I glimpsed my day
Scurrying away
From the damned City.
We choose the beginning
But the end chooses us
There is no other road
Than the Road.
An entirely different, slower rhythm can be heard in Rachel Schine’s approach:
Another version that takes freedoms in a different way is Tim DeMay’s:
Then I saw Death make wudu in the fountain
and those around walk the streets asleep —
my dreams seemed pyramids of sand
falling before me
and from the corner of my eye
the daylight fled opposite this doomed city…
First we choose what chooses us last;
the path is the only path.
A third variation (in which the translator says she “tried to do it justice by forcing a sort-of-form on a poem that exudes its classical-style beauty through its rejection of that form itself”) is Eva Kahan’s:
A Travelogue:
When I saw:
-
-
- Death: drawing purity from a water spout
- The People: all, walking, sleeping, through the alleyways
-
It seems, in dreams, my sandcastles give out –
I noted, fleeing far away, my day
Far from this city: castaway.
We set out;
Where we go, will find us –
We wind this route;
No other kind.
Mariam Aboelezz makes an attempt at rhyme:
Hamid Oyoushi’s version is interesting for its bold, disorienting choices (including an Arabic gloss on one of the words used in the original):Aidan Kaplan takes offers his own sparse interpretation:
I looked:
Death is getting ready.
Zombies in the streets.
My dreams are made of sand,
collapsing.
Daylight escapes
out of this hell-hole.
You pick where you start
but the end picks you,
and there’s only one road.
Finally, there is Marco Franco’s Italian:
Khaled Osman’s French:
And Lucia Admiraal’s Dutch:
I’d like to end with Alexander Key’s powerful “Travel Note”:
Youssef Rakha is an Egyptian novelist, essayist and poet who writes in both Arabic and English. He is the founding editor of the bilingual literary website тнє ѕυℓтαη’ѕ ѕєαℓ: Cairo’s coolest cosmopolitan hotel, named after his acclaimed first novel, The Book of the Sultan’s Seal. He can be found on therakha.net, on Twitter @Sultans_Seal and on YouTube.