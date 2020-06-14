Samovar is a triannual magazine of and about speculative fiction in translation, published by Strange Horizons, and they are currently open to submissions:

All submissions, they write, are considered by the Samovar editors — Sarah Dodd, Greg West, and Laura Friis — and they are looking for submissions from all languages, particularly from “individuals from groups or backgrounds that have historically been marginalized and/or under-represented within speculative fiction.”

All submissions should be made through their Moksha page. They’re looking for translated fiction, review-essays, translated nonfiction, translated poetry, and interviews with spec-fic authors translated to English. They pay in all categories.

The submission guidelines add:

If your work doesn’t have a speculative element, or speculative-fiction sensibilities, it’s probably not for us. If it is not a translation, it’s not for us. We value expanding our perceptions, whether through reading narratives or poems from under-represented groups, or through you sharing insight. We are open to unusual yet readable styles, inventive structures and narratives, and works that address political issues in complex and nuanced ways, resisting oversimplification.

Find out more at their website, and submit your translation via Moksha.