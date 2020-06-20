Last week, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) announce the shortlist for its 2020 Palestine Book Awards:

The award, now in its ninth year, aims to “encourage authors and publishers to produce more books on Palestine.” This year, 38 books were submitted to the prize, and judges selected seven finalists, which include works of poetry and prose, scholarly and literary, originally written in Arabic and originally written in English.

They are:

This year’s panel of judges is made up of: novelist Haifa Zangana, journalist Ibrahim Darwish, NGO worker Alan Waddams, literary critic Subhi Hadidi, academic Nur Masalha, and journalist Victoria Brittain.

The winners are set to be announced in November.

