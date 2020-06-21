Mizna, a “critical platform for contemporary literature, art, film, and cultural programming centering the work of Southwest Asian and North African artists,” is seeking applicants for its poetry coalition fellowship:

According to organizers, the fellowship will focus on Mizna’s literary programs. They seek:

…a candidate who can help think strategically about Mizna’s literary programming, which focuses on the publication and distribution of Mizna: Prose, Poetry, and Art Exploring Arab America and includes literary readings and nurturing the writing craft in our community. The Fellow will lead the effort to help plan for a more resourced future, taking in to account our program’s potential impact and its true program costs. The ideal candidate will have experience in literature and nonprofit management, and will be steeped in Arab/SWANA–American literature and culture.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the fellow will be working remotely, and thus people from outside the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area — where Mizna is based — will be considered for the position. However, they add, “we will prioritize local people in case we are eventually able to hold in-person events during the timeframe of the fellowship.”

Those interested in applying should submit a cover letter, resume, and 2–3 references. Deadline to apply is July 15, 2020.

More at the Mizna website.