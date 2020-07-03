Over at The Georgia Review, editors have published two short bilingual pieces from their Summer 2020 issue by Hisham Bustani, Englished by Thoraya El-Rayyes:

El-Rayyes’s translation of Bustani’s short-story collection The Perception of Meaning won the 2014 University of Arkansas Arabic Translation Award and was published, in a bilingual edition, by Syracuse University Press the following year.

Bustani’s “The Disappearance of Bubuz,” in El-Rayyes’s translation, is set to appear in ArabLit Quarterly’s Fall 2020 cat-themed issue.

