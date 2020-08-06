Palestinian poet Asmaa Azaizeh was born in 1985 in the village of Daburieh, in the Lower Galilee, Palestine. Her ”Dragonflies” appeared in translation in three languages in ArabLit Quarterly: Fall 2018. Here, as part of Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth), in all three translations:
Dragonflies
By Asmaa Azaizeh
Translated to English by Yasmine Seale
Millions of years ago, there were no winged creatures.
We all crawled around on our bellies and paws
to arrive.
We arrived nowhere in particular,
but the rough ground coarsened our bellies
and our paws stretched out like mountains.
Every time we stopped in the shade of a tree,
one of us would shout: “Here we are!”
A fantasy mightier than mountains.
Millions of years ago, dragonflies emerged from narrow streams.
The water was heavy on their backs,
like a tightening in the chest,
so they asked creation for wings,
that they might perceive anguish
as clearly as stones on the riverbed.
Since then, we all fly,
millions of wings and planes cloud the sky,
humming like hungry locusts.
But not one of us has asked creation
to deliver us from the fantasy of arrival.
In our chests, the same tightening.
*
Libellen
By Asmaa Azaizeh
Translated to Dutch by Nisrine Mbarki
Miljoenen jaren geleden waren er geen gevleugelde wezens
Wij kropen allemaal op onze buiken en poten tot we aankwamen
We zijn nergens in het bijzonder aangekomen maar onze buiken schraapten over de harde grond. Onze poten gingen door alsof ze moedige bergen waren. Telkens als we in de schaduw van een boom stopten riep een van ons: we zijn er!
Het was een illusie hoger dan de bergen
Miljoenen jaren geleden kwamen de libellen uit trage smalle rivieren
het water was te zwaar op hun ruggen als een samentrekking in het hart, ze vroegen het universum om twee vleugels om de pijn helder te kunnen zien als gruis op een bodem
Sindsdien vliegen wij, allemaal
Miljoenen vleugels en vliegtuigen bedekken de hemel en zoemen als hongerige sprinkhanen
Niemand heeft het universum gevraagd ons te bevrijden van de illusie van het aankomen
Onze harten trekken nog steeds samen.
*
Libellules
By Asmaa Azaizeh
Translated to French by Maïté Graisse
Il y a des millions d’années, il n’existait pas d’êtres ailés
Tous, nous avancions sur le ventre et sur les pattes pour arriver
Nous ne sommes pas arrivés à un endroit en particulier.
Mais nos ventres ont commencé à se solidifier à cause des aspérités.
Nos pattes se sont allongées comme des montagnes colossales.
Chaque fois que l’on s’arrêtait à l’ombre d’un arbre,
l’un d’entre nous criait : « Nous sommes arrivés ! »
Illusion plus haute que les montagnes
Il y a des millions d’années, des libellules sont sorties de petits ruisseaux.
L’eau pesait sur leur dos,
comme une contraction dans le cœur ;
elles ont demandé à l’univers deux ailes
pour distinguer la douleur
aussi clairement que le gravier du lit de la rivière
Depuis lors, nous volons, tous
Des millions d’ailes et d’avions voilent le ciel,
bourdonnent comme des criquets affamés
Mais personne n’a demandé à l’univers
notre délivrance de l’illusion de l’arrivée
Dans nos cœurs, la même contraction
*
This poem was translated as part of commemorations held in Brussels, at BOZAR, on the tenth anniversary of Mahmoud Darwish’s death.
More by Azaizeh in translation:
Do Not Believe Me Were I to Talk to You of War, tr. Yasmine Haj
I Didn’t Believe I Would Ever Learn to Die, tr. Yasmine Haj
A Corpse in Ramallah, tr. Khaled al-Masri
Revival, tr. Khaled al-Masri
The Dance of the Soma, tr. Yasmine Seale
Listen: