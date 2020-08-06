Palestinian poet Asmaa Azaizeh was born in 1985 in the village of Daburieh, in the Lower Galilee, Palestine. Her ”Dragonflies” appeared in translation in three languages in ArabLit Quarterly: Fall 2018. Here, as part of Women in Translation Month (#WiTMonth), in all three translations:

Dragonflies

By Asmaa Azaizeh

Translated to English by Yasmine Seale

Millions of years ago, there were no winged creatures.

We all crawled around on our bellies and paws

to arrive.

We arrived nowhere in particular,

but the rough ground coarsened our bellies

and our paws stretched out like mountains.

Every time we stopped in the shade of a tree,

one of us would shout: “Here we are!”

A fantasy mightier than mountains.

Millions of years ago, dragonflies emerged from narrow streams.

The water was heavy on their backs,

like a tightening in the chest,

so they asked creation for wings,

that they might perceive anguish

as clearly as stones on the riverbed.

Since then, we all fly,

millions of wings and planes cloud the sky,

humming like hungry locusts.

But not one of us has asked creation

to deliver us from the fantasy of arrival.

In our chests, the same tightening.

*

Libellen

By Asmaa Azaizeh

Translated to Dutch by Nisrine Mbarki

Miljoenen jaren geleden waren er geen gevleugelde wezens

Wij kropen allemaal op onze buiken en poten tot we aankwamen

We zijn nergens in het bijzonder aangekomen maar onze buiken schraapten over de harde grond. Onze poten gingen door alsof ze moedige bergen waren. Telkens als we in de schaduw van een boom stopten riep een van ons: we zijn er!

Het was een illusie hoger dan de bergen

Miljoenen jaren geleden kwamen de libellen uit trage smalle rivieren

het water was te zwaar op hun ruggen als een samentrekking in het hart, ze vroegen het universum om twee vleugels om de pijn helder te kunnen zien als gruis op een bodem

Sindsdien vliegen wij, allemaal

Miljoenen vleugels en vliegtuigen bedekken de hemel en zoemen als hongerige sprinkhanen

Niemand heeft het universum gevraagd ons te bevrijden van de illusie van het aankomen

Onze harten trekken nog steeds samen.

*

Libellules

By Asmaa Azaizeh

Translated to French by Maïté Graisse

Il y a des millions d’années, il n’existait pas d’êtres ailés

Tous, nous avancions sur le ventre et sur les pattes pour arriver

Nous ne sommes pas arrivés à un endroit en particulier.

Mais nos ventres ont commencé à se solidifier à cause des aspérités.

Nos pattes se sont allongées comme des montagnes colossales.

Chaque fois que l’on s’arrêtait à l’ombre d’un arbre,

l’un d’entre nous criait : « Nous sommes arrivés ! »

Illusion plus haute que les montagnes

Il y a des millions d’années, des libellules sont sorties de petits ruisseaux.

L’eau pesait sur leur dos,

comme une contraction dans le cœur ;

elles ont demandé à l’univers deux ailes

pour distinguer la douleur

aussi clairement que le gravier du lit de la rivière

Depuis lors, nous volons, tous

Des millions d’ailes et d’avions voilent le ciel,

bourdonnent comme des criquets affamés

Mais personne n’a demandé à l’univers

notre délivrance de l’illusion de l’arrivée

Dans nos cœurs, la même contraction

*

This poem was translated as part of commemorations held in Brussels, at BOZAR, on the tenth anniversary of Mahmoud Darwish’s death.

