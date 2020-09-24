This week, organizers announced the official launch of the activities of the Center for Greek and Arabic Literature and Culture (K.EL.A.L.P.), a new independent initiative under the umbrella of the non-profit CulturePolis:

The new organization has the aim “of strengthening an open effort to analyze and study the two cultures for a better understanding , and further promoting the literary and cultural ties between Greece and the Arab World.”

According to Arabic-Greek translator Persa Koumoutsi, the K.EL.A.L.P. website “aspires to be an important forum for those dealing with issues of interest to the center, and has already planned actions to inform and raise awareness on Greek and Arabic literature, culture, poetry, language and related initiatives in Greece and neighboring countries, as well as relevant research, studies, analyzes, discussions and dialogue through targeted actions and programs.”

The idea for the center was sparked by the Arab World Festival Corfu in 2011.

The center’s first event of the 2020-21 period is set for Wednesday, September 30. Koumoutsi will speak on the topic of “The Role of Literary Translation in Promoting Intercultural Dialogue and the Understanding of the ‘Other’: The Case of Arabic Literature.” The event is organized in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Languages, Translation and Interpreting of the Ionian University and the Hellenic Foundation for Culture

Those interested can join the Zoom event at 6 p.m. in GMT+3. The Meeting ID is 867 8262 4617, and the passcode: 215512.