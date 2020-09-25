LitHub recently ran an Englishing of Ines Abassi’s “The Key,” translated by Koen De Cuyper and Hodna Bentali Gharsallah Nuernberg:

It’s from the anthology Home, published by Two Lines Press earlier this month, which features nine contemporary Arabic-language poets from eight different countries.

The poem opens:

The last key I carried

dangles alone on the key rack

like a corpse at the gallows

the key to the house that is no longer our house

that won’t be our house tomorrow

is rusted with memories

and coated with the desert sand we left in our wake

and the house?

It’s available in full at LitHub.

More by Ines Abassi:

“Tattoo,” tr. Ali Znaidi

Four poems at The Brooklyn Rail, tr. Znaidi

An excerpt from ‘Bourguiba House’, tr. Sawad Hussain

Two poems in Words Without Borders, tr. Kareem James Abu-Zeid